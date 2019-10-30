Don’t just vote for an albatross - vote for the alba-boss

Green Party media statement

30 October 2019



Bird of the Year 2019: Don’t just vote for an albatross - vote for the alba-boss

After long deliberation the Green Party has announced it is backing Gibson’s albatross for New Zealand Bird of the Year 2019.

“For too long Aotearoa has struggled to be taken seriously on the international bird scene, represented by Birds of the Year who made headlines for being loud, colourful drunks who destroy private property,” says Green MP Eugenie Sage, campaign manager for Gibson’s Albatross For Bird of the Year.

“It has become increasingly clear that strong, stable leadership is required, with a firm, guiding wingtip at the wheel.

“In times of uncertainty and climate crisis, more than ever we need a broad, powerful pair of wings to see us through the challenges of the modern world and a sharp beak to cut through the red tape and focus on the issues, and fish-ues, that matter.

“That’s why we’re supporting Gibson’s Albatross for Bird of the Year 2019.

“It’s our albatross. It’s your albatross. It’s New Zealand’s alba-boss.”

Notes for editors – about the Gibson’s Albatross



• The Gibson's albatross breeds on the subantarctic Maukahuka/Auckland Islands.

• Classified as Nationally Critical, fishing by-catch and marine pollution pose a real threat to these gentle giants of the southern skies.

• The Gibson's albatross is one of the world’s largest albatrosses with a wingspan of 3 metres.

• They feed in the Tasman Sea and Southern Ocean, using the wild weather systems to assist their foraging.

• While these giant seabirds excel at feeding in the rough subantarctic waters, their numbers have been affected by fisheries bycatch with birds being hooked, entangled and drowned in longline fisheries in the Southern Ocean.

