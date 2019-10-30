Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Don’t just vote for an albatross - vote for the alba-boss

Wednesday, 30 October 2019, 9:08 am
Press Release: Green Party

Green Party media statement
30 October 2019


Bird of the Year 2019: Don’t just vote for an albatross - vote for the alba-boss

After long deliberation the Green Party has announced it is backing Gibson’s albatross for New Zealand Bird of the Year 2019.

“For too long Aotearoa has struggled to be taken seriously on the international bird scene, represented by Birds of the Year who made headlines for being loud, colourful drunks who destroy private property,” says Green MP Eugenie Sage, campaign manager for Gibson’s Albatross For Bird of the Year.

“It has become increasingly clear that strong, stable leadership is required, with a firm, guiding wingtip at the wheel.

“In times of uncertainty and climate crisis, more than ever we need a broad, powerful pair of wings to see us through the challenges of the modern world and a sharp beak to cut through the red tape and focus on the issues, and fish-ues, that matter.

“That’s why we’re supporting Gibson’s Albatross for Bird of the Year 2019.

“It’s our albatross. It’s your albatross. It’s New Zealand’s alba-boss.”

Notes for editors – about the Gibson’s Albatross

• The Gibson's albatross breeds on the subantarctic Maukahuka/Auckland Islands.
• Classified as Nationally Critical, fishing by-catch and marine pollution pose a real threat to these gentle giants of the southern skies.
• The Gibson's albatross is one of the world’s largest albatrosses with a wingspan of 3 metres.
• They feed in the Tasman Sea and Southern Ocean, using the wild weather systems to assist their foraging.
• While these giant seabirds excel at feeding in the rough subantarctic waters, their numbers have been affected by fisheries bycatch with birds being hooked, entangled and drowned in longline fisheries in the Southern Ocean.

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Green Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


ETS Entry Delayed To 2025: "World-First" Plan On Farm Emissions

The Government and farming sector leaders have agreed to a world-first partnership to reduce primary sector emissions in one of the most significant developments on climate action in New Zealand's history.

Today farming leaders and the Government announced a plan to join forces to develop practical and cost-effective ways to measure and price emissions at the farm level by 2025, so that 100 per cent of New Zealand's emissions will be on the path downwards. More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On The Greens' Love For A Forest Destroyer

So few genuine checks and balances exist in New Zealand in important areas – land purchases, security and intelligence – that it is alarming when even these minimal safeguards are swept aside. More>>

ALSO:

RNZ Live Updates: SkyCity Fire Fighting Continues

The fire at the centre across from SkyCity in Auckland has been burning since about 1pm on Tuesday and firefighters are allowing the roof to be destroyed by flames so they can get better access to the building to fight the fire. Flames are still visible this morning and smoke is billowing out. More>>

ALSO:

Five New Locations: Supporting Refugees To Settle In NZ

The new settlement locations were announced in May 2019 and include Masterton, Levin, Ashburton, Timaru and Blenheim. This follows the Government’s decision to increase the annual refugee quota to 1,500 places from 2020. More>>

ALSO:

Police Chases: Avoid Pursuing Fleeing Youths, Says Commissioner

The Children's Commissioner is calling for a ban on police chases involving children and young people fleeing in cars, unless the circumstances make it absolutely necessary. More>>

ALSO:

Terrorism Suppression Bill: Rights, Procedure Proctection Win Green Support

The Green Party has negotiated important civil liberties changes in the proposed which will now establish human rights and process safeguards. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Simon Bridges And Political Correctness

Having failed all year at being a credible alternative Prime Minister, National leader Simon Bridges has lowered his aspirational target this week to something more within his range. More>>

Bullying: Police Commissioner Announces Review

Police Commissioner Mike Bush has today announced an independent review of the systems and processes NZ Police has in place to address complaints of bullying. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 