Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Opposition reheats old policy

Wednesday, 30 October 2019, 3:09 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government


Hon Stuart Nash

Minister of Police

30 October 2019

MEDIA STATEMENT

The Minister of Police Stuart Nash says National has just reheated old ideas with its latest policy release.

“The social services discussion document released today spells out the problems they created after nine years of neglect but is devoid of solutions,” Stuart Nash said.

“National has no new ideas around either gangs or benefit fraud. This is more desperate political grandstanding by Mr Bridges who seems to have only just realised that gangs have a presence here.

“Gang numbers started growing when the Rebels Motorcycle Club from Australia established a foothold in 2011, under the previous government. The following year, Police numbers fell by 150. Criminals began to be deported from Australia in even greater numbers in 2015. His government responded by freezing spending on Police.

“This document is a mish-mash of reheated policies that didn’t work for a decade and concessions that our Government’s investment in children and families is the way to go.

“He also seems to be trumpeting the suggestion that benefit fraud should be prosecuted. Sanctions against those with undeclared income are already enforced now. Police, Inland Revenue and the Ministry of Social Development go hard after benefit fraud and tax fraud, whether or not someone has a patch on their back.

“In the last financial year MSD completed 5,385 fraud investigations, the highest in five years. Systems are already in place to either prosecute fraudsters or to intervene earlier to make sure beneficiaries are on their correct entitlements.

“Enforcement agencies don’t get at criminal offending by going after little children in beneficiary households. We are going after gangs and organised crime with increased investment in new Police. We have deployed 1745 new Police since taking office. Another 300 Police recruits are currently in training.

“Since 2017 Police have seized more than $100 million in assets from gangs and organised crime networks. They are also prosecuting white collar professionals like lawyers, accountants and real estate agents who support gangs with money laundering.

“We are tackling the drug trade on two fronts by disrupting the demand for methamphetamine through investment in mental health and addiction services.

“I challenge Mr Bridges to prove he is about more than cheap slogans. So far this year he has voted against tougher penalties on gun crime and tougher controls on returning terrorists. He seems to be all talk, vague detail and no action.

“Meanwhile the Government is making progress on breaking the cycle of homelessness, helping people into sustainable long-term work with record employment levels, boosting incomes through the $5.5 billion Families Package and helping young families with the Best Start payment,” Stuart Nash says.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


ETS Entry Delayed To 2025: "World-First" Plan On Farm Emissions

The Government and farming sector leaders have agreed to a world-first partnership to reduce primary sector emissions in one of the most significant developments on climate action in New Zealand's history.

Today farming leaders and the Government announced a plan to join forces to develop practical and cost-effective ways to measure and price emissions at the farm level by 2025, so that 100 per cent of New Zealand's emissions will be on the path downwards. More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On The Greens' Love For A Forest Destroyer

So few genuine checks and balances exist in New Zealand in important areas – land purchases, security and intelligence – that it is alarming when even these minimal safeguards are swept aside. More>>

ALSO:

RNZ Live Updates: SkyCity Fire Fighting Continues

The fire at the centre across from SkyCity in Auckland has been burning since about 1pm on Tuesday and firefighters are allowing the roof to be destroyed by flames so they can get better access to the building to fight the fire. Flames are still visible this morning and smoke is billowing out. More>>

ALSO:

Five New Locations: Supporting Refugees To Settle In NZ

The new settlement locations were announced in May 2019 and include Masterton, Levin, Ashburton, Timaru and Blenheim. This follows the Government’s decision to increase the annual refugee quota to 1,500 places from 2020. More>>

ALSO:

Police Chases: Avoid Pursuing Fleeing Youths, Says Commissioner

The Children's Commissioner is calling for a ban on police chases involving children and young people fleeing in cars, unless the circumstances make it absolutely necessary. More>>

ALSO:

Terrorism Suppression Bill: Rights, Procedure Proctection Win Green Support

The Green Party has negotiated important civil liberties changes in the proposed which will now establish human rights and process safeguards. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Simon Bridges And Political Correctness

Having failed all year at being a credible alternative Prime Minister, National leader Simon Bridges has lowered his aspirational target this week to something more within his range. More>>

Bullying: Police Commissioner Announces Review

Police Commissioner Mike Bush has today announced an independent review of the systems and processes NZ Police has in place to address complaints of bullying. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 