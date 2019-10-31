Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Businesses pledge to protect New Zealand

Thursday, 31 October 2019, 11:07 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Damien O’Connor
Minister for Biosecurity

31 October 2019 MEDIA STATEMENT

A group of 50 New Zealand companies have signed a first-of-its-kind pledge to protect New Zealand from pests and diseases.

The Biosecurity Business Pledge – which includes some of New Zealand’s biggest businesses, including Fonterra, Auckland Airport, Goodman Fielder, Countdown and Mainfreight – was
launched today by participating businesses and Biosecurity Minister Damien O‘Connor.

“As a nation that depends on trade and tourism, and a country whose lifestyle is linked to our unique natural environment, having a culture of everyone taking responsibility for biosecurity is vital,’’ Minister O’Connor said.

“Our primary sector is worth over $46.4 billion dollars annually and tourism is worth over $39 billion. The economic benefits of that flow through to all New Zealanders and we have to protect it.

“The aim of the pledge is to take a more proactive approach to biosecurity by improving the partnership between government and businesses, to help prevent unnecessary costs and disruptions for Kiwi businesses, communities and the wider New Zealand economy.

CEO of participating company Miraka, Richard Wyeth, said the pledge initiative was created by business for business.

“The new pledge network will provide increased support to businesses in driving their own proactive biosecurity activity with staff, suppliers and customers. It’s good business risk management. It’s also part of caring for the communities we live and work in.

“As businesses signing the pledge we’re making a commitment to more actively integrate biosecurity into our business activities and supply chains,” he said.

The latest KPMG Agribusiness Agenda, released earlier this year, revealed biosecurity was ranked as the top issue for New Zealand business leaders for the 10th year in a row.

“Biosecurity remains a priority for the Government,” Minister O’Connor said.

“I’d like to thank the inaugural businesses for the leadership they have shown in creating the pledge. Today we have taken a major step forward. Taking a proactive approach to biosecurity will help protect New Zealand’s unique natural environment, the New Zealand way of life and our economy for future generations,” he said.

Notes for editors

About the pledge
Businesses pledge to play their part in the efforts to prevent pests and diseases from getting into New Zealand, or helping to stop their spread if they do get here. Businesses commit to being an active part of New Zealand's biosecurity team of all New Zealanders by integrating proactive biosecurity practices into their operations and supply chains.

They commit to:
• actively seek to understand and manage the biosecurity considerations associated with their business activities;
• promote a culture of proactive biosecurity management within their operations, across their business, around their board tables, and across their teams;
• incorporate biosecurity into their procurement policies that guide the selection of goods, travel, logistics, and service providers;
• take opportunities to support their customers, staff, suppliers and stakeholders to understand the importance of biosecurity and what good biosecurity practice looks like; and,
• approach biosecurity with the view that it is everyone's responsibility, that risk is best managed offshore, and that they will actively engage with the Ministry for Primary Industries to support better biosecurity outcomes for New Zealand.

Benefits to participating businesses
Businesses understand that they each face risks associated with biosecurity, but that risks are often influenced by someone else’s supply chain. The pledge recognises that there is share risks and benefits associated with biosecurity practice, and promotes a ‘good neighbour’ culture.

A key benefit for businesses of joining the pledge campaign will be improved early engagement with Biosecurity New Zealand on emerging biosecurity issues and risks.

There will also be more opportunities to work in good faith together to improve outcomes for individual businesses (as well as the environment and the overall New Zealand economy) through quarterly biosecurity updates and more regular heads up alerts.

Businesses will also be able to positively promote their membership of the pledge, and their commitment to supporting and protecting the New Zealand economy, environment and way of life, with staff, suppliers and customers.

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On National’s Stone Age Package

Bad enough that the National Party led by Simon Bridges is still aiming to run a modern economy with a package of ideas - tax cuts, de-regulation, small government – that were fashionable in the late 1980s, but which became discredited over a decade ago, given how bank de-regulation caused the Global Financial Crisis.This week though, National has proved it is still stuck in a social time warp as well, by releasing a package of welfare policies ripped from the headlines of the 1970s. More>>


 

ETS Entry Delayed To 2025: "World-First" Plan On Farm Emissions

The Government and farming sector leaders have agreed to a world-first partnership to reduce primary sector emissions in one of the most significant developments on climate action in New Zealand's history.
More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Greens' Love For A Forest Destroyer

So few genuine checks and balances exist in New Zealand in important areas – land purchases, security and intelligence – that it is alarming when even these minimal safeguards are swept aside. More>>

ALSO:

RNZ Live Updates: SkyCity Fire Fighting Continues

The fire at the centre across from SkyCity in Auckland has been burning since about 1pm on Tuesday and firefighters are allowing the roof to be destroyed by flames so they can get better access to the building to fight the fire. Flames are still visible this morning and smoke is billowing out. More>>

ALSO:

Five New Locations: Supporting Refugees To Settle In NZ

The new settlement locations were announced in May 2019 and include Masterton, Levin, Ashburton, Timaru and Blenheim. This follows the Government’s decision to increase the annual refugee quota to 1,500 places from 2020. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 