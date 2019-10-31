Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Dr Shane Reti - Two months too late on measles vaccinations

Thursday, 31 October 2019, 12:45 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party


Shane Reti - Health

31 October 2019

The Government has finally taken up National’s suggestion to allow pharmacists to vaccinate against measles, but it’s a shame it sat on its hands for so long, National’s Associate Health spokesperson Dr Shane Reti says.

“Almost two months ago National called for pharmacists to be allowed to vaccinate for measles.

“It’s clear the Government recognises what a sensible measure it is to utilise the resources of our more than 800 vaccination-qualified pharmacists, but it’s a shame that’s taken it so long – the outbreak peaked weeks ago.

“Julie Anne Genter needs to explain why she took so long to allow pharmacists to vaccinate for measles when it was obvious more people need to be vaccinated and both pharmacists and National were calling for this to happen.

“The Government should have rolled out vaccinations as widely as possible, as early as possible. Instead, it ignored the early warning signs this year, from three outbreaks in January and February, to a letter from the World Health Organisation specifically advising of the risks from measles.

“Measles is a preventable disease and Julie Anne Genter should ensure as many Kiwis as possible are vaccinated.

“The previous National Government introduced health targets that resulted in higher immunisation rates. This Government scrapped them.

“Pharmacists have long been able to vaccinate for flu, but this simple change will allow many more Kiwis to be protected from measles, which has so far infected almost 2,000 New Zealanders this year.

“Finally smart, simple moves that will immediately increase access to vaccines are being taken up. National is pleased to have collaborated with pharmacists to get to this point.”

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On National’s Stone Age Package

Bad enough that the National Party led by Simon Bridges is still aiming to run a modern economy with a package of ideas - tax cuts, de-regulation, small government – that were fashionable in the late 1980s, but which became discredited over a decade ago, given how bank de-regulation caused the Global Financial Crisis.This week though, National has proved it is still stuck in a social time warp as well, by releasing a package of welfare policies ripped from the headlines of the 1970s. More>>


 

ETS Entry Delayed To 2025: "World-First" Plan On Farm Emissions

The Government and farming sector leaders have agreed to a world-first partnership to reduce primary sector emissions in one of the most significant developments on climate action in New Zealand's history.
More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Greens' Love For A Forest Destroyer

So few genuine checks and balances exist in New Zealand in important areas – land purchases, security and intelligence – that it is alarming when even these minimal safeguards are swept aside. More>>

ALSO:

RNZ Live Updates: SkyCity Fire Fighting Continues

The fire at the centre across from SkyCity in Auckland has been burning since about 1pm on Tuesday and firefighters are allowing the roof to be destroyed by flames so they can get better access to the building to fight the fire. Flames are still visible this morning and smoke is billowing out. More>>

ALSO:

Five New Locations: Supporting Refugees To Settle In NZ

The new settlement locations were announced in May 2019 and include Masterton, Levin, Ashburton, Timaru and Blenheim. This follows the Government’s decision to increase the annual refugee quota to 1,500 places from 2020. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 