New Retirement Commissioner appointed

Friday, 1 November 2019, 11:07 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government


Hon Kris Faafoi

Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs

1 November 2019

PĀNUI PĀPĀHO

MEDIA STATEMENT


Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister Kris Faafoi has today announced the appointment of Jane Wrightson as Retirement Commissioner.

“Jane has strong leadership, management and governance skills which will help champion improved financial capability for all New Zealanders and provide advice on retirement income policy issues,” Kris Faafoi said.

Jane Wrightson is currently the Chief Executive of NZ On Air, which allocates money to a wide variety of local media content; from TV and radio to digital.

“Jane’s experience in that key role within New Zealand’s multi-million dollar media sector has helped us grow our national identity and showcase it to the world.

“NZ On Air connects New Zealanders and helps reflect what it is to be a New Zealander.

“It supports inclusion and embraces our diversity through the local content it funds.

“The abilities Jane has shown in leading that work will neatly fit into the work she’ll be doing with the Commission for Financial Capability on a national strategy to help New Zealanders get ahead financially,” Mr Faafoi said.

Ms Wrightson has been appointed for a three-year term, beginning on 10 February 2020.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank Peter Cordtz for the leadership and professionalism he has demonstrated in the Retirement Commissioner’s role since the end of June.

“Mr Cordtz will continue in this role until February next year, providing essential continuity for staff and their important work programme. That work includes the Retirement Income Policy review, which provides important input into the development of Government policy. I look forward to receiving the recommendations from the review later this year.”


Background:

Jane Wrightson has been the Chief Executive of NZ On Air since 2007.

Before that she was Chief Executive of the Screen Production and Development Association (SPADA) and Chief Executive of the Broadcasting Standards Authority.

From 1991 to 1993, Ms Wrightson was New Zealand’s eighth Chief Censor and our first woman Chief Censor when the Films, Videos, and Publications Act became law.

She is also a chartered member of the New Zealand Institute of Directors and a trustee of the Digital Media Trust, which set up the NZ screen history and culture site, ‘NZ On Screen’.

She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in English Literature from Victoria University, as well as a Master of Business Administration with Distinction from Massey University.

She was a finalist in the 2018 Women of Influence Awards (Board and Management category).

ends

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
