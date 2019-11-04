Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

More progress on cancer medicines

Monday, 4 November 2019, 10:16 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

PHARMAC’s decision to fund a new leukaemia treatment means three new cancer medicines have now been funded so far this year, Health Minister David Clark says.

From 1 December venetoclax (Venclexta) will be funded for people living with chronic lymphocytic leukaemia.

Just last month funding was also confirmed for alectinib (Alecensa) for ALK positive advanced non-small cell lung cancer and trastuzumab emtansine (Kadcyla) for HER-2 positive metastatic breast cancer.

“Cancer is New Zealand’s leading cause of death, and improving our cancer care and control is an ongoing challenge. But we are moving in the right direction,” David Clark said.

“This new treatment, venetoclax, is proven to give people more time without their leukaemia getting worse, and has improved overall survival rates compared with currently funded treatments.

“It will make a real difference to the quality of life of around 150 people and their families in the next year and more than 200 the following year.

“Improving access to cancer medicines is just one part of our comprehensive approach to improve cancer care and control in New Zealand, covering everything from prevention and screening, to radiation treatment, surgery, medical oncology and palliative care.”

Key cancer care initiatives announced this year include:

• The establishment of the Cancer Control Agency and the release of the Cancer Action Plan

Investment in 12 new linear accelerators for radiation treatment – including putting machines in Hawke’s Bay, Taranaki and Northland for the first time.

• $60 million boost to PHARMAC’s funding (on top of the $40m allocated in Budget 2019) to provide even more medicines for more people

“Modernising our approach to cancer care and control is a major undertaking and will take time, but we are making positive progress for the people of New Zealand,” David Clark said.


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


ASEAN: Ardern Meets Thai PM

Mr Prayut greeted Ms Ardern warmly, asking about her daughter Neve, who was back home in New Zealand.

Then it was down to business with talk of taking tips from New Zealand about adding value to agricultural goods.

"Because New Zealand is a leader in this area as shown by these products that have been renowned around the world such as kiwis, dairy and sheep's placenta cream," he said. More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On National’s Stone Age Package

Bad enough that the National Party led by Simon Bridges is still aiming to run a modern economy with a package of ideas – tax cuts, de-regulation, small government – which became discredited over a decade ago...This though, National has proved it is still stuck in a social time warp as well. More>>

ALSO:

ETS Entry Delayed To 2025: "World-First" Plan On Farm Emissions

The Government and farming sector leaders have agreed to a world-first partnership to reduce primary sector emissions in one of the most significant developments on climate action in New Zealand's history.
More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Greens' Love For A Forest Destroyer

So few genuine checks and balances exist in New Zealand in important areas – land purchases, security and intelligence – that it is alarming when even these minimal safeguards are swept aside. More>>

ALSO:

RNZ Live Updates: SkyCity Fire Fighting Continues

The fire at the centre across from SkyCity in Auckland has been burning since about 1pm on Tuesday and firefighters are allowing the roof to be destroyed by flames so they can get better access to the building to fight the fire. Flames are still visible this morning and smoke is billowing out. More>>

ALSO:

Five New Locations: Supporting Refugees To Settle In NZ

The new settlement locations were announced in May 2019 and include Masterton, Levin, Ashburton, Timaru and Blenheim. This follows the Government’s decision to increase the annual refugee quota to 1,500 places from 2020. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 