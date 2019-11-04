Food grants double under Labour Government



The number of food hardship grants paid out since the election has doubled as everyday Kiwis are getting hammered by the rising cost of living, Leader of the Opposition Simon Bridges says.

“In the year to September, $26.5 million was paid out in food hardship grants. That’s up from $13 million in National’s last year in Government.

“The Government has tried to explain away hardship grants as people getting what they’re entitled to. That’s nonsense, I have travelled the country and people have told me they are doing it harder under Labour.

“Rents are up an average of $50 a week because of the Government’s poor policy making decisions and petrol taxes have been piled on. The Government is completely out of touch with how its decisions are affecting people’s lives.

“The food hardship grants are on top of a 46 per cent increase in electricity and gas hardship payments this winter.

“Families are doing it tougher under Labour. National will revive the economy. We will restore business confidence, we will ensure Kiwis get to keep more of what they earn and we will make sensible policy decisions which won’t mean more costs on families.

“New Zealanders can’t afford this Government.”

