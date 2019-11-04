Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Global trade, business promotion focus of Shanghai meetings

Monday, 4 November 2019, 6:27 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Global trade, business promotion focus of Shanghai meetings

Minister for Trade and Export Growth David Parker heads to Shanghai today for the China International Import Expo and meetings focused on reforming the WTO.

Over 90 New Zealand companies will be exhibiting at the second China International Import Expo (CIIE), which runs from 5-10 November.

“China is one of New Zealand’s most important relationships. I am keen to see what opportunities the Expo may offer our exporters seeking to expand their presence in China,” David Parker said.

His visit comes on the heels of the successful conclusion of negotiations to upgrade New Zealand’s free trade deal with China.

A China-hosted “mini-Ministerial” on 5 November will discuss how to achieve necessary reform at the WTO. It will also take stock of preparations for the 12th WTO Ministerial Conference in Nur Sultan, Kazakhstan, in June 2020.

“The WTO is approaching some critical ‘crunch’ points in December 2019, including on the WTO’s highly valued dispute settlement mechanism, which is under threat unless new members are appointed soon.

“Negotiations to eliminate and prohibit fisheries subsidies including those that contribute to over-fishing and over-capacity, are also on the table. Both are important for New Zealand and other WTO members, but there is much work to be done between now and December,” David Parker said.

New Zealand is amongst those Members looking to improve the functioning and operation of the WTO more broadly, and is actively supporting efforts to reform the WTO.

“We should not forget that the multilateral trading system and rules-based order has provided certainty to businesses and underpinned a remarkable period of global growth and job creation,” David Parker said.

In Shanghai he will also hold a range of bilateral meetings with ministerial counterparts on the WTO and the broader international trade agenda.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


"Upgrade": China FTA Negotiations Conclude

Key outcomes of the upgrade include:

• New rules that will make exporting to China easier and reduce compliance costs for New Zealand exports by millions of dollars each year. This includes, for example, faster border release of fresh food products, and other products that may have transited through other countries en route to China.

• The introduction of environmental considerations - the most ambitious environment chapter and the highest level of commitment that China has agreed in any FTA. It includes commitments to promote environment protection and ensure that environmental standards are not used for trade protectionist purposes.

• The upgrade will also mean that 99% of New Zealand’s $3b wood and paper trade to China will have preferential access, with tariff elimination over a 10 year implementation period on 12 additional wood and paper products worth NZ$36 million in trade to China. More>>

 
 

Auckland Council Restructure: New Committees Include Climate Change

Mayor Phil Goff has unveiled changes to Auckland Council’s committee structure, including establishing a new climate change committee and new subcommittees for CCO oversight and value for money. More>>

ALSO:

Forest & Bird: Court RMA Decision Means Better Marine Protection

Today’s decision upheld the High Court and Environment Court’s rulings that the RMA can be used to protect New Zealand’s coastal marine environment from the negative effects of fishing. More>>

ALSO:

ASEAN & Sheep Placenta Cream: Ardern Meets Thai PM

Mr Prayut greeted Ms Ardern warmly, asking about her daughter Neve, who was back home in New Zealand. Then it was down to business with talk of taking tips from New Zealand about adding value to agricultural goods. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On National’s Stone Age Package

Bad enough that the National Party led by Simon Bridges is still aiming to run a modern economy with a package of ideas – tax cuts, de-regulation, small government – which became discredited over a decade ago...This though, National has proved it is still stuck in a social time warp as well. More>>

ALSO:

ETS Entry Delayed To 2025: "World-First" Plan On Farm Emissions

The Government and farming sector leaders have agreed to a world-first partnership to reduce primary sector emissions in one of the most significant developments on climate action in New Zealand's history.
More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Greens' Love For A Forest Destroyer

So few genuine checks and balances exist in New Zealand in important areas – land purchases, security and intelligence – that it is alarming when even these minimal safeguards are swept aside. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 