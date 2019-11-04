Parliament

Outstanding public service recognised

Monday, 4 November 2019, 6:55 pm
Six New Zealanders tonight received medals for their meritorious work in the frontline public service.

The Public Service Medal, established by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, is awarded annually.

“For the second year this Government has recognised public servants who have made a real difference to the lives of New Zealanders,” State Services Minister Chris Hipkins said.

“The work of public servants is rarely acknowledged and it is right to celebrate their exemplary work, achievements and contributions.

“Some of the greatest contributions of public servants are not always obvious to the public.

“This medal honours those public servants who go above and beyond what is expected to serve the people of New Zealand.

“New Zealand’s current Royal Honours system includes extensive options for the recognition of state servants, particularly those in the Armed Forces and uniformed services, such as Police, and Fire and Emergency NZ.

“Until last year, there was no medal that exclusively recognises the work, achievements, and contribution of core public servants like probation officers and case managers at the Ministry of Social Development.

“Outstanding public service is something we should acknowledge, celebrate and reward.

“The Public Service Medal carries mana and prestige and is rightfully now part of the New Zealand Honours system,” Chris Hipkins said.

The medals and commendations are awarded each year on or near to Public Service Day, November 7.

“It’s the one day of the year we come together to celebrate and reward excellence in the public service,” Chris Hipkins said.

Six public servants were awarded medals and 10 received commendations and the full list can be found here.

