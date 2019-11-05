Paramedics' Status to be Recognised

Jenny Marcroft MP

Spokesperson for Health

5 November 2019





New Zealand First has listened to calls to recognise paramedics as registered health professionals under the Health Practitioners’ Competence Assurance Act (the Act).

Today, the Coalition Government announced plans for paramedics to be registered as health practitioners under the Act, and the establishment of a regulatory authority to oversee the profession.

New Zealand First Spokesperson for Health, Jenny Marcroft, says the move will uphold the integrity of the profession and ensure proper recognition of paramedics as part of New Zealand's community of health professionals.

“Our paramedics provide lifesaving services to hundreds of thousands of medical and trauma patients each year. However, unlike doctors and nurses, they are not regulated as such and do not enjoy protection of their professional titles.

“The purpose of the Act is to regulate those professions in which there is a risk of harm to patients from malpractice, so ensuring the proper credentialing and clinical competence of paramedics is a no-brainer.

“Recognition of the status of our paramedics will provide comfort to all those who are in need of their services,” says Ms Marcroft.

The announcement follows the delivery of $38.2 million through Budget 2019 to help secure the future of our ambulance services.

“New Zealand First will continue to listen to, and fight for, our frontline health professionals,” says Ms Marcroft.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

