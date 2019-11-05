Papua New Guinea Prime Minister to visit NZ



Papua New Guinea’s Prime Minister Hon James Marape will visit New Zealand from 13 to 15 November, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today.

“New Zealand and Papua New Guinea have a warm and friendly relationship. I look forward to welcoming Prime Minister Marape and continuing the conversations we started at our first meeting at the Pacific Island forum,” Jacinda Ardern said.

The visit will be an opportunity to strengthen the relationship with Papua New Guinea as part of New Zealand’s Pacific Reset policy, as well as discuss shared regional interests and New Zealand’s support to the upcoming non-binding Bougainville referendum.

This will be Prime Minister Marape’s first visit to New Zealand. He will be accompanied by a delegation including his wife Mrs Rachel Marape.



