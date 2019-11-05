Papua New Guinea Prime Minister to visit NZ
Tuesday, 5 November 2019, 10:44 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government
Papua New Guinea’s Prime Minister Hon James Marape
will visit New Zealand from 13 to 15 November, Prime
Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today.
“New
Zealand and Papua New Guinea have a warm and friendly
relationship. I look forward to welcoming Prime Minister
Marape and continuing the conversations we started at our
first meeting at the Pacific Island forum,” Jacinda Ardern
said.
The visit will be an opportunity to strengthen
the relationship with Papua New Guinea as part of New
Zealand’s Pacific Reset policy, as well as discuss shared
regional interests and New Zealand’s support to the
upcoming non-binding Bougainville referendum.
This
will be Prime Minister Marape’s first visit to New
Zealand. He will be accompanied by a delegation including
his wife Mrs Rachel Marape.
