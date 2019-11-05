Wellbeing data shows New Zealanders are worse off

Paul Goldsmith - Finance

5 November 2019

New Zealanders' financial standing is sliding backwards for the first time since the GFC, according to new Statistics NZ data, National’s Finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith says.

"The Government claims to be focused on lifting wellbeing, yet it is having the opposite effect on New Zealanders, according to the latest General Social Survey.

"In the period since 2010, we've seen the proportion of people reporting they have enough, or more than enough, money to meet everyday needs continuously increase.

"Now, thanks to Labour's poor economic management, the rising cost of living is hitting home and the proportion of people with enough money to meet everyday needs is falling.

"This decline is embarrassing for the Government. It must know this because it has not made any public comments on the wellbeing data despite it being a core issue for them.

"New Zealanders are paying the price for Labour lacking any sort of plan for growth. They cannot afford this Government.”

