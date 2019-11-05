Parliamentary outreach to land in Invercargill

5 November 2019

Invercargill is the next stop for the Parliamentary Outreach programme, with a parliamentary group visiting this Friday 8 November.

The delegation will consist of Jan Logie MP (Green), Sarah Dowie MP (National), Liz Craig MP (Labour) and Jan Tinetti MP (Labour).

The group will visit St Theresa’s School and James Hargest College, where students will participate in a mock debating chamber activity and Q&A session with the MPs. In between, the MPs will stop by Southern Institute of Technology, where they will turn sausages for an informal BBQ session with students.

“New Zealand is a small country, but Invercargill can still feel like a long distance away from Wellington and Parliament. That’s what the Parliamentary Outreach is all about – taking Parliament around the country to show all New Zealanders how easy it is to connect and engage with their House,” says Rt Hon Trevor Mallard, Speaker of the House of Representatives.

“We have an excellent, cross-party group of MPs heading to Invercargill on Friday. I am confident they will have a great time interacting with the youths of Invercargill and showing them how to have their say at Parliament.”

The visit is part of the Parliamentary outreach programme that aims to bring ‘Parliament to the people’. This programme was launched last year in South Auckland, and has been extended with the goal of visiting six regions each year.

Schedule

St Theresa’s School 161 King St, Windsor, Invercargill 9:00am – 11:45am Education session, mock chamber exercise, Q&A session, morning tea with staff. Southern Institute of Technology 133 Tay St, Invercargill 11:45am 12:00pm – 1:15pm: The MPs will cook sausages and mingle with students. James Hargest Junior Campus 6 Layard St, Rosedale, Invercargill 1:30pm 1:30pm – 4:00pm: Education session, mock chamber exercise, Q&A session, afternoon tea with staff.

Delegation Members Jan Logie Green Party MP Sarah Dowie National MP for Invercargill Liz Craig Labour MP Jan Tinetti Labour MP John Son Parliamentary Engagement Ben Logan-Milne Parliamentary Engagement



ends



