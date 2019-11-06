Court control orders for suspected terrorists

6 November 2019



Have your say on court control orders for suspected terrorists

The Chairperson of the Foreign Affairs, Defence and Trade Committee is seeking submissions on the Terrorism Suppression (Control Orders) Bill and Supplementary Order Paper (SOP) No 397.

The bill proposes to give police the power to apply for a High Court control order for New Zealanders who are suspected of being involved in overseas terrorist activities. The SOP contains further amendments to the bill proposed by the Minister.

Tell the Foreign Affairs, Defence and Trade Committee what you think



Make your submission on the bill at the Parliament website by midnight on Sunday, 10 November 2019.





For more details about the Terrorism Suppression (Control Orders) Bill:



• Read the full contents of the bill

• Read Supplementary Order Paper (SOP) No 397

• Read more about the bill

• Follow the committee’s Facebook page for updates





