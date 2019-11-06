Parliament

Court control orders for suspected terrorists

Wednesday, 6 November 2019, 9:34 am
6 November 2019


Have your say on court control orders for suspected terrorists

The Chairperson of the Foreign Affairs, Defence and Trade Committee is seeking submissions on the Terrorism Suppression (Control Orders) Bill and Supplementary Order Paper (SOP) No 397.

The bill proposes to give police the power to apply for a High Court control order for New Zealanders who are suspected of being involved in overseas terrorist activities. The SOP contains further amendments to the bill proposed by the Minister.

Make your submission on the bill at the Parliament website by midnight on Sunday, 10 November 2019.


