New Zealand’s manaakitanga highlighted in China

Wednesday, 6 November 2019, 10:08 am
Hon Kelvin Davis

Minister of Tourism


Tourism Minister Kelvin Davis heads to China on Friday to lead the New Zealand Government presence at the China-New Zealand Year of Tourism closing ceremony.

The ceremony will take place at Canton Tower in Guangzhou on Sunday 10 November.

“The Year of Tourism has been mutually beneficial for both New Zealand and China, and the ceremony will be a celebration of manaakitanga, a value that both our countries share,” Kelvin Davis said.

The event will feature performances from Modern Māori Quartet and Te Puia/New Zealand Māori Arts and Crafts Institute. Both groups are currently touring in China.

As part of the closing ceremony, Kelvin Davis and China’s Minister of Culture and Tourism Luo Shugang will illuminate the 600-metre high Canton Tower.

“This is an opportunity to showcase New Zealand, our people and culture to a wide and influential audience,” Kelvin Davis said.

“Canton Tower is an iconic location. Millions of people can see the Tower so this offers an amazing opportunity to promote Aotearoa.

“Guangzhou has important tourism and trade links for New Zealand. I look forward to strengthening our relationship and promoting New Zealand while I’m there,” Kelvin Davis said.

Kelvin Davis will be in China from 8 to 12 November and will also attend bilateral tourism meetings and trade promotion activities.

Notes to editors

• The closing ceremony is held on the eve of Singles Day, the largest offline and online shopping day in the world. Tourism New Zealand is partnering with Fliggy, the travel service platform of Alibaba Group which runs an extensive campaign to align with the day, to promote New Zealand.

• A full-size 1.5m long custom carved taiaha designed and carved at the New Zealand Māori Arts and Crafts Institute based at Te Puia in Rotorua will be the official gift from New Zealand to China, and presented at the ceremony. The taiaha has been carved from rātā by pouako whakairo rākau (wood carving tutor) Tommy Herbert (Ngāti Rongomai, Tainui, Te Whānau-ā-Apanui).

• More information on the China-New Zealand Year of Tourism can be found at www.cnzyot.govt.nz

