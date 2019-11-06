Parliament: Oral Questions - 6 November 2019

1. Hon SIMON BRIDGES to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by all her Government’s policies and actions?

2. Hon PAUL GOLDSMITH to the Minister of Finance: Does he stand by all his statements and policies?

3. KIRITAPU ALLAN to the Minister of Finance: What recent reports has he seen on the New Zealand economy?

4. Hon LOUISE UPSTON to the Minister for Social Development: Does she stand by all her policies and actions?

5. CHLÖE SWARBRICK to the Minister for Climate Change: How has the Climate Change Response (Zero Carbon) Amendment Bill been amended since its introduction?

6. TODD MULLER to the Minister of Forestry: Does he share the concerns of his officials outlined in paragraph 17 of the 1 April 2019 paper titled “One Billion Trees Fund and the risk of ‘whole farm’ conversion”, and how does he intend to manage these issues going forward?

7. Dr LIZ CRAIG to the Minister of Health: What steps, if any, have been taken to recognise and maintain the high professional standards of key front-line health workers?

8. Dr SHANE RETI to the Associate Minister of Health: What communications, if any, were there from the World Health Organization to the Government this year regarding the emergence of measles in New Zealand?

9. CHRIS BISHOP to the Associate Minister of Transport: How many used cars mentioned on page 44 of the Government’s discussion document titled “Moving the light vehicle fleet to low-emissions: discussion paper on a Clean Car Standard and Clean Car Discount” have one and two star used-car safety ratings?

10. MARJA LUBECK to the Minister of Employment: What initiatives, if any, is the Government undertaking to improve employment outcomes for New Zealanders?

11. NICOLA WILLIS to the Associate Minister of Transport: When she wrote to the Minister of Transport stating her view that work on rapid transit should be prioritised ahead of a second Mount Victoria tunnel, had she sought any analysis or advice from transport officials about the impact that would have on congestion, travel times, and bus services for Wellingtonians; if so, on what date did she receive that advice?

12. STUART SMITH to the Minister of Immigration: Can he confirm that the majority of the applications for 13 out of 14 of the visa categories listed on the Immigration New Zealand website are currently being processed slower than they were as at 1 November 2017, and does he expect delays to get worse in the near future?



