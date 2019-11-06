Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Parliament: Oral Questions - 6 November 2019

Wednesday, 6 November 2019, 11:37 am
Press Release: Office of the Clerk

Oral Questions - 6 November 2019

1. Hon SIMON BRIDGES to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by all her Government’s policies and actions?

2. Hon PAUL GOLDSMITH to the Minister of Finance: Does he stand by all his statements and policies?

3. KIRITAPU ALLAN to the Minister of Finance: What recent reports has he seen on the New Zealand economy?

4. Hon LOUISE UPSTON to the Minister for Social Development: Does she stand by all her policies and actions?

5. CHLÖE SWARBRICK to the Minister for Climate Change: How has the Climate Change Response (Zero Carbon) Amendment Bill been amended since its introduction?

6. TODD MULLER to the Minister of Forestry: Does he share the concerns of his officials outlined in paragraph 17 of the 1 April 2019 paper titled “One Billion Trees Fund and the risk of ‘whole farm’ conversion”, and how does he intend to manage these issues going forward?

7. Dr LIZ CRAIG to the Minister of Health: What steps, if any, have been taken to recognise and maintain the high professional standards of key front-line health workers?

8. Dr SHANE RETI to the Associate Minister of Health: What communications, if any, were there from the World Health Organization to the Government this year regarding the emergence of measles in New Zealand?

9. CHRIS BISHOP to the Associate Minister of Transport: How many used cars mentioned on page 44 of the Government’s discussion document titled “Moving the light vehicle fleet to low-emissions: discussion paper on a Clean Car Standard and Clean Car Discount” have one and two star used-car safety ratings?

10. MARJA LUBECK to the Minister of Employment: What initiatives, if any, is the Government undertaking to improve employment outcomes for New Zealanders?

11. NICOLA WILLIS to the Associate Minister of Transport: When she wrote to the Minister of Transport stating her view that work on rapid transit should be prioritised ahead of a second Mount Victoria tunnel, had she sought any analysis or advice from transport officials about the impact that would have on congestion, travel times, and bus services for Wellingtonians; if so, on what date did she receive that advice?

12. STUART SMITH to the Minister of Immigration: Can he confirm that the majority of the applications for 13 out of 14 of the visa categories listed on the Immigration New Zealand website are currently being processed slower than they were as at 1 November 2017, and does he expect delays to get worse in the near future?

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Office of the Clerk on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Unnecessary New Police Powers (And Spain's Election)

Safety can be dangerous stuff. Paradoxically, when governments say they’re doing things to make us more safe, the effects often make us feel less safe.

Police pursuits for example, have a track record (and a body count) that makes them more dangerous than the original risk. Armed police units belong in the same category.

The more insidious examples have to do with terrorism... More>>

 
 

Luxon: Ex-Air New Zealand Boss Wins National's Botany Candidacy

Former Air New Zealand chief executive Christopher Luxon has been chosen as the National Party's candidate for the Botany electorate... He will contest the seat held by Jami-Lee Ross, now an independent, who quit National in explosive fashion last year. More>>

ALSO:

"Upgrade": China FTA Negotiations Conclude

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Minister for Trade and Export Growth David Parker have announced the conclusion of negotiations to upgrade New Zealand’s existing free trade agreement with China... More>>

ALSO:

Auckland Council Restructure: New Committees Include Climate Change

Mayor Phil Goff has unveiled changes to Auckland Council’s committee structure, including establishing a new climate change committee and new subcommittees for CCO oversight and value for money. More>>

ALSO:

Forest & Bird: Court RMA Decision Means Better Marine Protection

Today’s decision upheld the High Court and Environment Court’s rulings that the RMA can be used to protect New Zealand’s coastal marine environment from the negative effects of fishing. More>>

ALSO:

ASEAN & Sheep Placenta Cream: Ardern Meets Thai PM

Mr Prayut greeted Ms Ardern warmly, asking about her daughter Neve, who was back home in New Zealand. Then it was down to business with talk of taking tips from New Zealand about adding value to agricultural goods. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On National’s Stone Age Package

Bad enough that the National Party led by Simon Bridges is still aiming to run a modern economy with a package of ideas – tax cuts, de-regulation, small government – which became discredited over a decade ago...This though, National has proved it is still stuck in a social time warp as well. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 