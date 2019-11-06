Schools energy efficiency package a Green win on climate
Wednesday, 6 November 2019, 2:06 pm
Press Release: Green Party
6 November 2019
This morning’s announcement of a
$16m package for schools’ energy efficiency is part of the
Green Party’s focus on reducing emissions, Green Party
Energy Spokesperson Gareth Hughes said today.
“This
is part of the wider work that needs to happen if we’re
going to transform our energy system to meet the climate
crisis.
“The Government has a strong role to play in
supporting schools and other institutions that want to be
part of a clean energy revolution. It also means schools can
spend more on books, music or sport equipment because they
are paying less on their power bills.
“In our first
term in Government we’ve driven more change than New
Zealand has seen in 30 years but we need to go further and
faster to drive down emissions.
ENDS
