Schools energy efficiency package a Green win on climate

6 November 2019



This morning’s announcement of a $16m package for schools’ energy efficiency is part of the Green Party’s focus on reducing emissions, Green Party Energy Spokesperson Gareth Hughes said today.

“This is part of the wider work that needs to happen if we’re going to transform our energy system to meet the climate crisis.

“The Government has a strong role to play in supporting schools and other institutions that want to be part of a clean energy revolution. It also means schools can spend more on books, music or sport equipment because they are paying less on their power bills.

“In our first term in Government we’ve driven more change than New Zealand has seen in 30 years but we need to go further and faster to drive down emissions.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

