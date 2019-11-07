Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Police Commissioner throws PM under the bus

Thursday, 7 November 2019, 10:43 am
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

Brett Hudson - Police

7 November 2019


The Police Commissioner has confirmed what everyone else knew: there has always been one target for additional Police and the Government is falling to deliver, National’s Police spokesperson Brett Hudson says.

“In Select Committee today Police Commissioner Mike Bush threw the Prime Minister under the bus. He confirmed there has always been one target to add more police to the force, and that is 1800 extra police taking into account attrition.

“The Prime Minister told Parliament that the Government would reach 1800 new police this term when she under pressure from questioning by Simon Bridges in Parliament a month ago.

“Her slip led to Police Minister Stuart Nash making up an entirely new target to try to protect her, which didn’t take into account attrition.

“Today confirms just how desperate Stuart Nash is. He knew he wasn’t going to recruit 1800 extra police this term. The Minister moved the goal posts to suit his Government’s interests and he’s been found out.

“Both the Police Minister and the Prime Minister have claimed this month’s graduation will mean the Government will meet their target of 1800 new police. But once again the Police Commissioner refuted this, confirming he had never claimed they would meet their target this month.

“Stuart Nash is failing New Zealanders who want safe communities, and he’s failing the Police who were planning for these extra resources.

“This Government is scrambling, it’s more focused on lofty promises than the safety of New Zealanders, and it’s been found out.

“Labour is failing to deliver on its promises.”

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On National’s Anointing Of Christopher Luxon

Clearly, the National Party hierarchy is very, very excited about Christopher Luxon, the 48 year old former Air NZ CEO that they’ve chosen to win the Botany seat back from Jami-Lee Ross… amid excited whispers of bigger things in line for Luxon further down the track.

Such are the levels of anticipation that this week, Luxon was instantly forgiven for making up welfare policy, off the top of his head. More>>

 

"Serious Concerns": Officers Discuss Planting Drugs To Search Cars

The Authority found that, while there was no proof this actually happened, some officers' comments demonstrated they were prepared to engage in improper and potentially discriminatory policing practices. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Unnecessary New Police Powers (And Spain's Election)

Safety can be dangerous stuff. Police pursuits for example, have a track record that makes them more dangerous than the original risk. Armed police units belong in the same category. The more insidious examples have to do with terrorism... More>>

Not Standing In 2020: Maggie Barry To Leave Parliament

Ms Barry has held the North Shore seat for three terms. In 2014 she became a Cabinet Minister with the Conservation, Seniors and Arts Culture and Heritage portfolios. More>>

ALSO:

"Upgrade": China FTA Negotiations Conclude

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Minister for Trade and Export Growth David Parker have announced the conclusion of negotiations to upgrade New Zealand’s existing free trade agreement with China... More>>

ALSO:

Auckland Council Restructure: New Committees Include Climate Change

Mayor Phil Goff has unveiled changes to Auckland Council’s committee structure, including establishing a new climate change committee and new subcommittees for CCO oversight and value for money. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 