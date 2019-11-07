Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Government’s resources strategy all spin and no substance

Thursday, 7 November 2019, 12:46 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

Jonathan Young - Energy and Resources

7 November 2019

The Government’s resources strategy is high on rhetoric, weak on reality and continues to send a signal to the world that New Zealand is closed for business, National’s Energy and Resources spokesperson Jonathan Young says.

“To call it a ten-year strategy is simply incredulous. If the Government was serious about its long-term implementation they would have consulted with the National Party from the outset to build an enduring framework.

“Instead we’ve been subjected to poorly thought-out policies like the oil and gas ban, which has created an environment where New Zealand businesses and industries have more expensive electricity with higher emissions. And it is only a matter of time before the increased prices hit households as well.

“Over the past two years the Government’s resources policy has led to a more than 600 per cent increase in coal-fired generation, meaning hundreds of thousands more tonnes of CO2 emissions are being pumped into the atmosphere.

“The Government’s belief that banning petroleum exploration is creating a clean, green and sustainable future is simply wrong and continues to be deceptive spin, evidenced by increased emissions.

“As well as that we have the permanent loss of 25 per cent of New Zealand’s offshore permits, which reduces economic opportunities and removes opportunities for New Zealand to switch from coal to lower emission natural gas.

“The ban on new mining on conservation land limits the resources New Zealand needs to grow its wealth and infrastructure as a country. The Government promised a discussion paper on this policy, but it has never seen the light of day.

“The strategy fails to promote the value of the resources sector. It is unbalanced to highlight the need to address society’s evolving expectations but remains passive on the vital economic contribution the resources sector makes to our society.

“We need a strategy that is based on world’s best practice in environmental stewardship, as well as promoting the economic and social opportunities the resources sector offers.”

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On National’s Anointing Of Christopher Luxon

Clearly, the National Party hierarchy is very, very excited about Christopher Luxon, the 48 year old former Air NZ CEO that they’ve chosen to win the Botany seat back from Jami-Lee Ross… amid excited whispers of bigger things in line for Luxon further down the track.

Such are the levels of anticipation that this week, Luxon was instantly forgiven for making up welfare policy, off the top of his head. More>>

 

"Serious Concerns": Officers Discuss Planting Drugs To Search Cars

The Authority found that, while there was no proof this actually happened, some officers' comments demonstrated they were prepared to engage in improper and potentially discriminatory policing practices. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Unnecessary New Police Powers (And Spain's Election)

Safety can be dangerous stuff. Police pursuits for example, have a track record that makes them more dangerous than the original risk. Armed police units belong in the same category. The more insidious examples have to do with terrorism... More>>

Not Standing In 2020: Maggie Barry To Leave Parliament

Ms Barry has held the North Shore seat for three terms. In 2014 she became a Cabinet Minister with the Conservation, Seniors and Arts Culture and Heritage portfolios. More>>

ALSO:

"Upgrade": China FTA Negotiations Conclude

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Minister for Trade and Export Growth David Parker have announced the conclusion of negotiations to upgrade New Zealand’s existing free trade agreement with China... More>>

ALSO:

Auckland Council Restructure: New Committees Include Climate Change

Mayor Phil Goff has unveiled changes to Auckland Council’s committee structure, including establishing a new climate change committee and new subcommittees for CCO oversight and value for money. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 