Tax-Free Deployments For Kiwi Troops

New Zealand First List MP

8 November 2019



A Member’s bill has been proposed that would provide income tax exemptions for all New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) personnel while on operational deployment overseas.

The Income Tax (Exemption for Salary or Wages of NZDF Members on Active Deployment) Amendment Bill proposed by New Zealand First MP Darroch Ball would ensure operationally deployed troops’ income is tax exempt for the duration of their deployment.

“This would bring us in line with our allied forces, like the United Kingdom and Australia, who already have their troops serving their country overseas on tax-free salaries,” says Mr Ball.

“It would recognise the sacrifice made by those deployed troops on our behalf in challenging and dangerous environments, serving New Zealand’s interests around the world.

“We should recognise that service by providing them the same tax benefits as the personnel from allied countries they serve alongside receive.

“It’s a no brainer,” says Mr Ball.

http://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/1911/Income_Tax_DF_Tax_Free_DeploymentAm_Bill_FINAL.pdf

