Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Nearly three quarters of Rolleston connected to UFB

Friday, 8 November 2019, 11:00 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Kris Faafoi

Minister of Broadcasting, Communications and Digital Media


8 November 2019 PĀNUI PĀPĀHO

MEDIA STATEMENT

The latest Quarterly Connectivity Report shows that more and more New Zealanders are moving to Ultra-fast Broadband (UFB), with Rolleston having the highest uptake at 74 per cent, as at the end of September.

“This means that nearly three quarters of Rolleston’s households and businesses have moved to ultra-fast services. That is an unprecedented amount of uptake in a New Zealand town and shows that the UFB network is not just providing benefits in the larger cities,” Minister of Broadcasting, Communications and Digital Media Minister, Kris Faafoi, said.

At the end of September, there were 10 cities and towns with uptake over 60 per cent. Whatawhata has jumped from 64 per cent to 69 per cent and Waiuku, Horitiu, and Lincoln, have uptake of between 66 and 67 per cent.

Nationally, UFB uptake has increased from 52 per cent to just under 55 per cent since the June quarter, which is higher than originally expected.

There were an additional 58,912 UFB connections in the three months to the end of September.

“With UFB roll-out in 126 cities and towns around New Zealand, the deployment is now 87 per cent completed and still ahead of schedule,” Minister Faafoi said.

Broadband coverage in rural areas has also steadily increased with approximately 40,000 households and businesses in hard to reach regions of New Zealand now having access to improved broadband under phase two of the Rural Broadband Initiative (RBI2).

Coverage has been provided to 1,416 additional rural households and businesses between June and September, enabling better online farm management, improvement in farm security in isolated areas, and better education access for rural students.

14 new mobile towers were commissioned during the latest update period, providing mobile coverage to three more tourism areas and 70 kilometres of State Highway mobile ‘blackspots’.

There are now 29 tourism sites and 308 kilometres of State Highway which have improved coverage from all three mobile operators.

“This investment and the connectivity it is making available shows this Government’s continued commitment to closing the digital divide so all New Zealanders who want connectivity, have it,” Mr Faafoi said.

When work on RBI2 and MBSF is completed by 2023, and combined with completion of the UFB roll-out, New Zealand will have broadband coverage to 99.8 per cent of the population.

It is also pleasing to note that during the September quarter a further 17 marae were connected to broadband bringing the total marae connected to 31.

The Quarterly Connectivity Report is released by Crown Infrastructure Partners (CIP) and can be found at: www.crowninfrastructure.govt.nz/quarterly..

The report provides information on the progress of:

• Ultra Fast Broadband (UFB) roll-out

• Phase Two of the Rural Broadband Initiative and Mobile Black Spots Fund (RBI2/MBSF) programmes

• Provincial Growth Fund marae digital connectivity programme

NOTE TO EDITORS

• The Rural Broadband Initiative phase two has made improved broadband available to 40,078 rural households and businesses, which is 48 per cent of the overall target.

• Under the Mobile Black Spot Fund Programme, mobile coverage is being deployed to State Highway ‘blackspots’ where there is currently no mobile coverage, to support public safety in high traffic areas where there are high incident rates. 308 kilometres of mobile coverage have been deployed on State Highway ‘blackspots’. Mobile coverage is also being deployed to tourism locations around New Zealand where there is currently no mobile coverage, to support tourism and economic growth. 29 tourism sites have new mobile coverage.

• The Ultra-fast Broadband (UFB) programme is the broadband scheme deploying fibre-to- premises to 87 per cent of the population by 2022. UFB is currently available to 79 per cent of the population; with UFB connectivity completed to 126 towns and cities.

National uptake of UFB is 54.9 per cent, which is much higher than original forecasts.

In the September quarter there has been a 19 per cent increase in the number of gigabit connections.

• The PGF Marae Digital Connectivity programme was announced on 4 February 2019 and enables marae to receive a grant-funded broadband connection and associated hardware to enable use of the connection, creating marae ‘digital hubs’ that support communities to undertake economic activity and enhance their digital capability.

• More information can be found at CIP’s website: www.crowninfrastructure.govt.nz.


ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Zero Carbon Bill Passes: "Historic Day For Landmark Climate Change Legislation"

The passing of the Climate Change Response (Zero Carbon) Amendment Bill will help ensure a safe planet for our kids and grandkids, the Minister for Climate Change James Shaw said today.

The landmark legislation which provides a framework to support New Zealanders to prepare for, and adapt to, the effects of climate change delivers on the Government’s Coalition and Confidence Supply agreements, and is a key part of the Government’s plan to tackle the long-term challenge of climate change. More>>

ALSO:

Resource Strategy Released:

 
 

Gordon Campbell: On National’s Anointing Of Christopher Luxon

Clearly, the National Party hierarchy is very, very excited about Christopher Luxon... Such are the levels of anticipation that this week, Luxon was instantly forgiven for making up welfare policy, off the top of his head. More>>

ALSO:

"Serious Concerns": Officers Discuss Planting Drugs To Search Cars

The Authority found that, while there was no proof this actually happened, some officers' comments demonstrated they were prepared to engage in improper and potentially discriminatory policing practices. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Unnecessary New Police Powers (And Spain's Election)

Safety can be dangerous stuff. Police pursuits for example, have a track record that makes them more dangerous than the original risk. Armed police units belong in the same category. The more insidious examples have to do with terrorism... More>>

Not Standing In 2020: Maggie Barry To Leave Parliament

Ms Barry has held the North Shore seat for three terms. In 2014 she became a Cabinet Minister with the Conservation, Seniors and Arts Culture and Heritage portfolios. More>>

ALSO:

"Upgrade": China FTA Negotiations Conclude

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Minister for Trade and Export Growth David Parker have announced the conclusion of negotiations to upgrade New Zealand’s existing free trade agreement with China... More>>

ALSO:

Auckland Council Restructure: New Committees Include Climate Change

Mayor Phil Goff has unveiled changes to Auckland Council’s committee structure, including establishing a new climate change committee and new subcommittees for CCO oversight and value for money. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 