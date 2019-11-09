Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Whitebaiters set to lose thousands on stands

Saturday, 9 November 2019, 2:00 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party


Whitebaiters set to lose thousands on stands

Uncertainty over the future of whitebaiting as a result of Government policy is already affecting whitebaiters’ livelihoods, National’s Conservation spokesperson Sarah Dowie says.

“West Coast whitebaiters have invested heavily in their whitebaiting stands, which are essentially a permit to use a particular spot where a structure can be set up.

“They’re worth an average of $70,000 and can fetch up to six figures.

“Since Conservation Minister Eugenie Sage passed her Freshwater Fish Amendment Bill, the stands haven’t been selling and there are fears these assets will plummet in price.

“We’ve been told some whitebaiters have had their stands on the market for months but nobody is interested. It’s unlikely they’ll ever get back what they paid for them and will be left tens of thousands of dollars out of pocket.

“There’s so much uncertainty within the industry. The Minister has the power to ban whitebaiting and the Department of Conservation has reportedly told people to expect changes before the 2020 election.

“The Minister included a clause in the law saying there would be a two-year grace period before a ban on whitebaiting could be implemented, but it appears she’s trying to speed up the process and implement regulations prior to the election instead.

“Considering the Minister’s well documented Green Party ideology towards recreational fishers and hunters, whitebaiters have every right to be concerned about their future.

“National opposed the bill because the Government refused to accept any of our practical amendments to stop a ban on whitebaiting and take a science and evidence-based approach to management instead.

“The Minister needs to be upfront with whitebaiters, who are disillusioned, and rule out a ban on whitebaiting.”

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Zero Carbon Bill Passes: "Historic Day For Landmark Climate Change Legislation"

The passing of the Climate Change Response (Zero Carbon) Amendment Bill will help ensure a safe planet for our kids and grandkids, the Minister for Climate Change James Shaw said today.

The landmark legislation which provides a framework to support New Zealanders to prepare for, and adapt to, the effects of climate change delivers on the Government’s Coalition and Confidence Supply agreements, and is a key part of the Government’s plan to tackle the long-term challenge of climate change. More>>

ALSO:

Resource Strategy Released:

 
 

Gordon Campbell: On National’s Anointing Of Christopher Luxon

Clearly, the National Party hierarchy is very, very excited about Christopher Luxon... Such are the levels of anticipation that this week, Luxon was instantly forgiven for making up welfare policy, off the top of his head. More>>

ALSO:

"Serious Concerns": Officers Discuss Planting Drugs To Search Cars

The Authority found that, while there was no proof this actually happened, some officers' comments demonstrated they were prepared to engage in improper and potentially discriminatory policing practices. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Unnecessary New Police Powers (And Spain's Election)

Safety can be dangerous stuff. Police pursuits for example, have a track record that makes them more dangerous than the original risk. Armed police units belong in the same category. The more insidious examples have to do with terrorism... More>>

Not Standing In 2020: Maggie Barry To Leave Parliament

Ms Barry has held the North Shore seat for three terms. In 2014 she became a Cabinet Minister with the Conservation, Seniors and Arts Culture and Heritage portfolios. More>>

ALSO:

"Upgrade": China FTA Negotiations Conclude

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Minister for Trade and Export Growth David Parker have announced the conclusion of negotiations to upgrade New Zealand’s existing free trade agreement with China... More>>

ALSO:

Auckland Council Restructure: New Committees Include Climate Change

Mayor Phil Goff has unveiled changes to Auckland Council’s committee structure, including establishing a new climate change committee and new subcommittees for CCO oversight and value for money. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 