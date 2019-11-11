Hutt Road cycle path officially opened



Hon Julie Anne Genter

Associate Minister of Transport

8 February 2019

Associate Minister of Transport Julie Anne Genter today officially opened a separated pathway, following the completion of the Kaiwharawhara Stream bridge, which will improve safety for cyclists and pedestrians along Hutt Road.

The $6.8m Hutt Road project provides a separated path for cycling and pedestrians, the replacement of informal parking along the footpath with dedicated parking on the roadside, and the widening of the Kaiwharawhara Stream bridge.

“The Hutt Road path is the latest step in refreshing and improving Wellington’s cycling network,” said Julie Anne Genter.

“Hutt Road was for a very long time a particularly challenging route for people who wished to walk and cycle.

“The newly-completed pathway will relieve that pressure and improve access and safety for all modes of transport.”

The new bike and walking paths will form part of a future Te Aranui o Pōneke/Great Harbour Way and link to Wellington’s waterfront and the planned shared path between Ngauranga and Petone.

“Together we are creating a safer, healthier, and more accessible city where people of all ages and abilities can choose to get around by bike or on foot,” said Julie Anne Genter.

This Government is investing $390 million in walking and cycling over the next three years through the National Land Transport Programme (NLTP). This is a $96 million increase on the previous three years.

