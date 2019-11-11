Parliament

New Labour MPs to deliver Dame Dorothy Fraser Lecture

Monday, 11 November 2019, 1:24 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Labour Party


Hon Clare Curran
MP for Dunedin South


11 November 2019


New Labour MPs to deliver 8th Dame Dorothy Fraser Lecture tonight

The eighth annual Dame Dorothy Fraser Lecture will be delivered in Dunedin tonight by up and coming Labour women MPs (from the 2017 intake) Deborah Russell – MP for New Lynn,  Liz Craig, List MP based in Invercargill,  Kiri Allan – List MP based in East Coast, Marja Lubeck – List MP based in Rodney.
The MPs will speak to the theme of “Is politics worth it? (why I’m there, what I want to see change and what I’m doing about it)”
The lecture continues the strong tradition of honouring the late Dame Dorothy Fraser by highlighting the achievements of New Zealand women, and remembering their contributions.

Ali Mau’s lecture is the eighth in a series delivered by renowned New Zealand women beginning with former Prime Minister Helen Clark in 2012. She was followed by the President of the CTU Helen Kelly, former National politician and feminist Marilyn Waring, sexual abuse campaigner Louise Nicholas, historian Professor Barbara Brookes the Hon Annette King and broadcaster and writer Alison Mau.

Dame Dorothy Fraser was the youngest person to join the New Zealand Labour Party and was a well-known community figure who gave so much back to the Dunedin South community. She spent 29 years on the Otago Hospital Board, was a Dunedin City Councillor, an Otago University councillor, Otago High School board of governors member, and chairwoman of Montecillo Trust Board.

The Dame Dorothy Fraser Lecture, now in its eighth year, honours her accomplishments and celebrates the achievements of other women.


Lecture details:
7pm
Monday 11 November
Burns Hall, 415 Moray Place, Dunedin

