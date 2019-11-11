Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Government bows to pressure from National

Monday, 11 November 2019, 4:35 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

After sitting on its hands for two years, the Government has finally decided to consider one of National’s key election policies, Leader of the Opposition Simon Bridges says.

“Firearms Prohibition Orders (FPOs) give Police more powers to search and take firearms off gang members. They apply to the most dangerous offenders who have convictions for firearms offences or serious violence.

“National campaigned on introducing FPOs in 2017, and we had a Members’ Bill before Parliament last year that the Government voted down. We’ve also included FPOs in our proposed 13 changes to the Government’s gun law reforms, but again it wasn’t picked up.

“It’s a shame the Government voted down our Bill when it was before Parliament and wouldn’t allow us to introduce it when we tried to again last month. Now it’s taking even more time to consult on this – it should just get on and do it.

“We’re pleased that the Government is now focussed on improving the safety of New Zealanders, even though it wants to spend another two months consulting on this. It’s also good to see that the Government is now starting to focus on dangerous criminals and not just law abiding firearms users.

“The Government is bereft of its own ideas. Housing First, Mobile Rural Health Clinics, the Container Deposit Scheme and fog cannons in dairies were all National Party policies. It’s great to see National Party policy being used to make New Zealand a better place.”

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Discussion Doc: 'Firearm Prohibition Orders' Power For Police

“FPOs would prevent people from being around others who have firearms, using them under supervision, or being at a location that enables access to guns. FPOs set conditions which people must follow, allow Police to monitor the conditions, and create penalties for breaches.

“In practice this may mean a person subject to a FPO could not live in or visit a property where firearms are held, even if the firearm owner is licensed. They could not be in a vehicle which is carrying a firearm. They could not go hunting even under supervision. They could still associate with lawful gun owners, but not if a firearm is present." More>>

 

Police: Armed Response Team In Low Level Arrest, 'Preventative' Patrols

Police later said the stop was entirely appropriate, and resulted in the man being arrested without incident for "breaching conditions". More>>

ALSO:

Startable Political Party: Sustainable NZ Party Holds Launch

The party's leader, Vernon Tava, told supporters at their launch over the weekend that the party will be pro environment, science and business. More>>

  • Out-Link - Sue Bradford: Is Sustainable NZ an endangered species from its birth? Or are friends in the wings? — Pundit

    • Children's Commissioner Comment: Damning Oranga Tamariki Review Of Uplift Case

    “The practice review released by Oranga Tamariki today is rigorous and robust. However, it describes a litany of failure at every step. It is a damning indictment of inadequate social work practice. Many social workers will welcome the light being shone on this case." More>>

    ALSO:

    Environment Commissioner: ‘Huge’ Data Gaps Undermine Stewardship

    Environment Commissioner Simon Upton says ‘huge’ gaps in data and knowledge undermine our stewardship of the environment and is calling for concerted action to improve the system. More>>

  • Image via Out-Link - Focusing Aotearoa New Zealand’s environmental reporting system
  • Science Media Centre - Measuring changes to our environment – Expert Reaction
  • Local Govt NZ - LGNZ backs call for better environmental reporting
  • Environmental Defence Society - EDS endorses Commissioner for the Environment’s report
  • Federated Farmers - Environment data gaps no basis for current policy swings

    • Zero Carbon Bill Passes: "Historic Day For Landmark Climate Change Legislation"

    The landmark legislation which provides a framework to support New Zealanders to prepare for, and adapt to, the effects of climate change delivers on the Government’s Coalition and Confidence Supply agreements, and is a key part of the Government’s plan to tackle the long-term challenge of climate change. More>>

    ALSO:

    Gordon Campbell: On National’s Anointing Of Christopher Luxon

    Clearly, the National Party hierarchy is very, very excited about Christopher Luxon... Such are the levels of anticipation that this week, Luxon was instantly forgiven for making up welfare policy, off the top of his head. More>>

    ALSO:

    "Serious Concerns": Officers Discuss Planting Drugs To Search Cars

    The Authority found that, while there was no proof this actually happened, some officers' comments demonstrated they were prepared to engage in improper and potentially discriminatory policing practices. More>>

    ALSO:

    work Join ScoopPro
     
    Submit News / Press Releases
     
    Follow Scoop on Twitter
     
     
     

    LATEST HEADLINES

    • PARLIAMENT
    • POLITICS
    • REGIONAL
    More RSS
     
     

    InfoPages News Channels


     
    • Wellington Scoop
    • NewsWire.co.nz
     
     
     