Parliament: Oral Questions - 13 November 2019

Wednesday, 13 November 2019, 11:34 am
Press Release: Office of the Clerk

Oral Questions - 13 November 2019

Questions to Ministers

1. JAN TINETTI to the Minister of Education: What reports has he seen in response to the Government’s reform of Tomorrow’s Schools?

2. Hon SIMON BRIDGES to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by all her Government’s policies and statements?

3. Hon NIKKI KAYE to the Minister of Education: Does he stand by all of his statements and actions?

4. WILLOW-JEAN PRIME to the Minister of Finance: What recent reports has he seen on the New Zealand economy?

5. Hon PAUL GOLDSMITH to the Minister of Finance: What responsibility, if any, does he take for the slowdown in the New Zealand economy since his Government took office?

6. Hon JUDITH COLLINS to the Minister of Housing: Does she agree with Hon Phil Twyford, who said KiwiBuild homes are “good quality, modest starter homes”?

7. GARETH HUGHES to the Minister for the Environment: What action, if any, has he taken following Local Government New Zealand’s call for legislative change to ban retail sales of fireworks?

8. Hon LOUISE UPSTON to the Minister for Social Development: Does she stand by all her statements relating to employment initiatives for young people?

9. Dr SHANE RETI to the Minister of Education: Does he stand by all his statements and actions in relation to the Fees Free policy?

10. PAUL EAGLE to the Minister for Building and Construction: What recent evidence has she seen of a growing workforce in building and construction?

11. STUART SMITH to the Minister of Immigration: Is he concerned that visa processing delays are having a negative impact on the tourism industry in New Zealand?

12. TAMATI COFFEY to the Minister of Employment: He aha ngā rīpoata hou kua kitea e ia mō te kaupapa Mana in Mahi?

Translation: What recent reports has he seen on Mana in Mahi?

SOP For Gun Bill: New Measures For Modified Pistols

The new controls will:
• Prohibit short-barrelled semi-automatic rifles which currently are defined as pistols because they are shorter than 762 millimetres.
• Introduce tighter controls over pistol carbine conversion kits...
• Introduce tighter controls on carbine conversion kits for airsoft pistols...
• Prohibit firearms which contain a part known as a centrefire lower receiver...
• Clarify the regulation-making powers of the Arms Act in order to respond to new manufacturing technologies More>>

 
 

Conflict Of Interest For Key Member: Budget Data Breach Investigation Shut Down

State Services Commissioner Peter Hughes has today terminated the investigation into how Budget-sensitive material was accessed at the Treasury and appointed a new inquirer. More>>

RNZ Report: Mysterious Foundation Loaning NZ First Money

A mysterious foundation that loans money to New Zealand First is under scrutiny, with a university law professor saying although it's lawful, it fails to provide the transparency voters need in a democracy. More>>

Justice: Criminal Cases Review Commission Established

“We’ve seen how our justice system can very occasionally get things spectacularly wrong, even with rights of appeals, and there needs to be a chance for the innocent on the right grounds to seek a final review of their case...” More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Why Sustainable NZ Isn't Self-Sustaining

Asking whether this new, environmentally focussed party can make the 5% MMP threshold may be the wrong question, though. It's more achievable goal would be to knock the Greens below the 5% threshold ... More>>

Report On Consultation: Future Of Tomorrow's Schools

“The 1989 Tomorrow’s Schools reform introduced one of world’s most devolved schooling systems where each school operates largely in isolation of each other... It empowered local communities and modernised an overly bureaucratic system but also led over time to uneven outcomes between schools.” More>>

Queensland Fires: NZ Firefighters Helping Battle Blazes

Twenty-one New Zealand firefighters are departing for Australia to help fight the wild fires that have been raging in Queensland for the past nine weeks. More>>

