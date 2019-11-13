Parliament

Foreign Minister visits the United States

Wednesday, 13 November 2019, 12:31 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government


Rt Hon Winston Peters

Deputy Prime Minister
Minister of Foreign Affairs

13 November 2019

PĀNUI PĀPĀHO
MEDIA STATEMENT

Terrorism and Trade on agenda as Foreign Minister visits the United States

Foreign Minister Winston Peters will travel to Washington DC today to attend a ministerial meeting focused on defeating ISIS, and to continue pursuing New Zealand’s trade opportunities.

Mr Peters will participate in a meeting of Foreign and Defence Ministers from key countries contributing to the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS. The meeting will be chaired by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

“Despite the recent death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, ISIS remains a threat. Addressing that threat will require ongoing international cooperation,” says Mr Peters.

While in Washington DC, Mr Peters will also hold meetings with the Trump Administration and Members of Congress, aimed at advancing the relationship between New Zealand and the United States.

“As this Government has repeatedly made clear since taking office two years ago, New Zealand wishes to initiate Free Trade Agreement negotiations with the United States,” Mr Peters says.

“This visit will build on an officials meeting last week where our two countries agreed to enhance the bilateral trade and investment relationship. We are looking to take things to the next level,” says Mr Peters.

Mr Peters will be travelling 14-17 November.

ENDS

