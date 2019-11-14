Parliament: Oral Questions - 14 November 2019

Questions to Ministers

1. Hon PAULA BENNETT to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by all her Government’s policies and statements?

2. MARJA LUBECK to the Minister of Education: What legislative change will be undertaken as part of the reform of the Tomorrow’s Schools system?

3. Hon PAUL GOLDSMITH to the Minister of Finance: What responsibility, if any, does he take for the fall in annual GDP growth from 3.2 percent in the June 2018 quarter to 2.1 percent in the June 2019 quarter?

4. Hon LOUISE UPSTON to the Minister for Social Development: Does she stand by the numbers contained in her ministry’s publications?

5. Dr LIZ CRAIG to the Minister of Health: What recent announcements has he made about mental health facilities?

6. Hon NIKKI KAYE to the Minister of Education: Does he stand by all of his statements and actions?

7. Hon MICHAEL WOODHOUSE to the Associate Minister of Health: Does she have confidence in the Southern DHB’s plans for an integrated Primary Maternity System of Care across the district?

8. RINO TIRIKATENE to the Associate Minister of Housing (Māori Housing): Has the papakāinga housing programme improved outcomes for whānau; if so, how?

9. Dr SHANE RETI to the Minister of Education: Does he stand by all his statements and actions in relation to the Fees Free policy?

10. JAMI-LEE ROSS to the Minister of Police: How many new sworn constabulary police staff have been deployed to the Counties Manukau Police District since 1 November 2017, and how many additional sworn constabulary police staff are estimated to be deployed to this district by 31 December 2020?

11. DARROCH BALL to the Minister of Forestry: What recent reports has he seen about whole farm conversions to forestry?

12. TODD MULLER to the Minister of Agriculture: Does he stand by all his statements in his opinion piece titled “No threat to farming from forestry” in the Rural News on 13 November 2019?

