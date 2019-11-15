Green Party welcome Behrouz Boochani to New Zealand
Friday, 15 November 2019, 8:19 am
Press Release: Green Party
Green Party welcome Behrouz Boochani award-winning author
and Manus refugee to New Zealand
The Green Party
warmly welcome Behrouz Boochani to New Zealand from Manus
Island.
Mr Boochani is in New Zealand to speak at the
‘Word Christchurch’ event about his work chronicling the
harrowing experiences of Australia’s offshore detention
regime.
“Behrouz has been an asylum seeker held in
Australia’s unlawful detention camp on Manus for six
years, he is also an award-winning author, journalist, and
associate professor at the University of New South Wales.”
Green Party spokesperson for Human Rights Golriz Ghahraman
said.
“This is Behrouz’s first time off Manus
since he first arrived there in 2013 and I hope he feels
welcome and safe.
“New Zealand has long stood for
fairness and inclusion for people fleeing war and
persecution, and I hope whilst in New Zealand he experiences
some reprieve from his time as a Manus
detainee.”
ends
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations
Hope For Nature: A New Deal For The Commons
Joseph Cederwall on The Dig: The disruption and destruction of the interconnected biodiversity of Earth is the most serious challenge humanity has ever faced. This is an ecosystem emergency on an extinction scale. It is also a serious threat to the inherent rights of the diversity of non-human life, ecosystems and human Cultures on Earth to exist and thrive. The current global paradigm is devastating life everywhere by disrupting vital “ecosystem services” like the food, water, and climate regulation systems that both humanity and biodiversity depend on in an interconnected balance. It is increasingly clear that the primary driver of this crisis is the limiting and infectious worldview around land and resource use so central to the global capitalist system. To fully understand the biodiversity crisis and explore what comes next, it is necessary to address this mind-virus at the heart of our modern civilisation – the dominion worldview. More>>