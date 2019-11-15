NZ medical staff and measles vaccines going to Samoa
Friday, 15 November 2019, 8:25 am
New Zealand Government
Rt Hon Winston Peters
Deputy Prime Minister
Minister of
Foreign Affairs
15 November 2019
Foreign Minister
Winston Peters has announced that at the request of the
Samoan Government, New Zealand will be providing further
support to Samoa as it faces a worsening measles
outbreak.
“In response to a request from people of
Samoa, New Zealand is providing 3000 measles, mumps and
rubella (MMR) vaccines and 12 nurses to assist in containing
a serious and growing measles outbreak,” Mr Peters
said.
“Measles is highly contagious, and the
outbreak has taken lives in Samoa. It is in everybody’s
interests that we work together to stop its spread.”
The first nurses, who will administer vaccinations, will
arrive on Wednesday, with other nurses working on rotation
over the coming weeks.
The vaccines are undergoing
final clearance to arrive in Samoa next week.
“New
Zealand has already responded to earlier requests from Samoa
for medical supplies, and for pharmaceutical refrigerators
which are essential to preserving the efficacy of
vaccines,” Mr Peters said.
Supplies to Samoa have
included face masks, gowns, hand sanitiser and stretcher
beds, and vaccination fridges.
Joseph Cederwall on The Dig: The disruption and destruction of the interconnected biodiversity of Earth is the most serious challenge humanity has ever faced. This is an ecosystem emergency on an extinction scale. It is also a serious threat to the inherent rights of the diversity of non-human life, ecosystems and human Cultures on Earth to exist and thrive. The current global paradigm is devastating life everywhere by disrupting vital “ecosystem services” like the food, water, and climate regulation systems that both humanity and biodiversity depend on in an interconnected balance. It is increasingly clear that the primary driver of this crisis is the limiting and infectious worldview around land and resource use so central to the global capitalist system. To fully understand the biodiversity crisis and explore what comes next, it is necessary to address this mind-virus at the heart of our modern civilisation – the dominion worldview. More>>