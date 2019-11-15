Parliament

Parliamentary women’s group supports men

Friday, 15 November 2019, 8:34 am
Press Release: Office of the Clerk

15 November 2019

A cross-party group of women MPs is encouraging recognition of International Men’s Day, November 19.

Co-Chairs of the Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians New Zealand Group (CWP), Louisa Wall MP and Jo Hayes MP, said that men should be valued just as women should.

“CWP is working to support the rights of women and girls and to create opportunities for them, but that doesn’t mean that men’s interests should be ignored, or their contribution devalued.

“International Men’s Day is an opportunity to spread a message of unity, and respect for all people, regardless of age, ability, social background, legal status, race, beliefs, sexual orientation or gender identity. The day focusses on objectives that are very similar to those that we aspire to for women. At heart, this is what we want the world to be for everyone.”

The first International Men’s Day was celebrated in 1992, but the day has only been marked in New Zealand since 2018. The key objectives for the day are:

* Valuing male role models
* Acknowledging the contribution of men and boys
* Improving male health
* Tackling discrimination and disadvantage
* Fostering positive gender relations
* Making the world a safer place for everyone

This year’s theme is ‘Value the men around you’, and organisers say that anyone can decide to be involved. Reflecting the theme could be as simple as sharing stories on social media through to organising an event.

ENDS

