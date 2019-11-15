Parliament

Parliamentary friendship group to South and South East Asia

Friday, 15 November 2019, 9:20 am
Press Release: Office of the Speaker

5 November 2019

Parliamentary friendship group to strengthen New Zealand’s relations in South and South East Asia

Co-Chairs of the South and South East Asia Parliamentary Friendship Group, Greg O’Connor MP (Labour) and Kanwaljit Singh Bakshi MP (National), are leading a delegation to Indonesia and India next week as part of the inaugural Parliamentary Friendship Group exchange. The purpose of the exchange is to strengthen New Zealand’s bilateral relations with these countries and to promote New Zealand in the South and South East Asia region.

The delegation also includes Melissa Lee MP (National) and Hon Tim Macindoe MP (National). The exchange will begin in Jakarta, before heading to Mumbai and Delhi. Each stop includes engagements with the respective Parliaments, as well as with various business groups with particular relevance to New Zealand.

“New Zealand has increasingly strong ties with both Indonesia and India, which are both rapidly growing on the world stage. This exchange is a chance for New Zealand to reciprocate recent visits from these nations, and to exchange knowledge on areas of mutual interest,” said Speaker Rt Hon Trevor Mallard.

The programme runs from 17 to 27 November.

The South and South East Asia Parliamentary Friendship Group is one of seven parliamentary friendship groups within the New Zealand Parliament. Parliamentary Friendship Groups help deepen New Zealand’s international relations with other countries and help promote parliamentary democracy.

ENDS


