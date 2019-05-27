State of Care: Supporting young people on remand
In March 2018, Oranga Tamariki’s National Youth Justice Management team proposed that the Office of the Children’s Commissioner conduct a thematic monitoring review focused on the quality of Oranga Tamariki’s practice with young people appearing in the Youth Court in respect of remand decisions, and their whānau.
This overview report summarises our longer comprehensive workbook on “How Oranga Tamariki can enable young people on remand to live safely and successfully in their communities”. These reports give pride of place to the voices of young people and their whānau, reflecting their experiences in the youth justice system.