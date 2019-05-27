Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Nurses to network for the future in Christchurch

Monday, 27 May 2019, 2:38 pm
Press Release: NZNO

Canterbury and West Coast nurses will convene in Christchurch tomorrow for the annual New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO) Canterbury-West Coast Regional Convention. The theme for the day will be "Nurses a Voice to Lead - Health for All" which was also this year’s theme for International Nurses Day (12 May).

The convention is specifically for NZNO delegates and other members and a primary focus of the day will be how information sharing can better equip the nursing professions to be a leading voice for health.

Guest speakers will include Primary Health Care Nurse Erica Donovan, who will speak on cancer and children, and Integrative Nurse Coach Anah Aikman, who will speak on the importance of people providing care caring for themselves.

John Finch from Educ8te will speak on Restorative Justice and a team of Emergency Department nurses will speak on trauma team and co-ordinator roles.

Various NZNO staff will also share their knowledge and experience across a range of nursing-related topics, including Understanding the Health and Safety at Work Act, Analysing the health of your practice, and Maintaining confidence in leadership roles.

NZNO CE Memo Musa, Kaiwhakahaere Kerri Nuku and President Grant Brookes will be speaking about NZNO highlights for the year so far and answering questions. Likely topics include: how things may change as a result of the multi-employer collective agreement (MECA) settled with district health boards in 2018; and how nursing professions can better network and support each other.



"This Convention may well be local, but by extending their knowledge and sharing information across the professions that make up nursing, nurses can enhance their voice as leaders and actually contribute to the global direction of nursing," Kerri Nuku said.

Canterbury Regional Council co-Chair Cheryl Hanham said this year’s theme ‘No one left behind’ will have a different meaning for different people attending.

"Does this mean things like our Māori and iwi health provider workers are left earning up to 25 percent less than their colleagues in DHBs while yet work with whanau who have significantly poorer health outcomes?

"To ensure no one is left behind we must use our voices to speak up against inequalities in health and funding, even if we ourselves are not in an okay space."

Canterbury Regional Council co-Chair Ruth Te Rangi said the convention was also a useful opportunity for Te Rūnanga.

"This is a place where Māori members can come and contribute and feel comfortable and listened to. That’s really important to us, and we think some good outcomes come from this."

NZNO’s Regional Conventions are held in nine regions across New Zealand each year, organised and run by NZNO’s nine Regional Councils: Southern; Canterbury/West Coast; Top of the South; Greater Wellington; Central; Hawke’s Bay; Midlands; Greater Auckland; and Te Tai Tokerau.

The Canterbury-West Coast Regional Convention will start at 8:15am (registrations open at 7.45am) in the Christian Cullen Lounge at Addington Raceway.

ENDS


© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from NZNO on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Budget 2019: Scoop Full Coverage

Scoop's budget coverage is live, with a compilation of coverage from the pre-budget period.

Scoop will be updating this page with Budget announcements, reaction and analysis once the Budget is released at 2pm. Hit reload to see the latest version. More>>

ALSO:

.

 
 

Police Say No Crime: Search Engine Flaw Allowed Previews Of Budget Docs

Following Tuesday's referral, the Police have advised the Treasury that, on the available information, an unknown person or persons appear to have exploited a feature in the website search tool but that this does not appear to be unlawful... More>>

ALSO:


Repeated Failures: IPCA On Death In Police Custody

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that Police as an organisation, as well as individual officers, failed in their legal duty of care when a man in custody died after a drug overdose in November 2017. More>>

ALSO:

RNZ Live Blog: Education 'Mega Strike'

Members of the two teachers' unions - NZEI and the Post Primary Teachers' Association - are striking after refusing to settle for three pay rises of 3 percent each. Talks with the Education Ministry have been deadlocked for months and the government has insisted it will not increase the total value of its offers... More>>

ALSO:

Two Recommendations Not Accepted: Govt Responds To Mental Health Report

Mental health Foundation: “We’re very pleased to see a renewed investment in mental health services, especially at the community level...” However, the response is not truly transformative… yet. And it will not be until all 38 recommendations are put into action. More>>

ALSO:

Coal: Protesters Block Delegates From Mining Conference

Firefighters and police are trying to stop demonstrators blocking delegates from the New Zealand Minerals Forum in Dunedin. Photo: RNZ / Tess Brunton More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Reforming Parliament’s Toxic Culture

It would be nice to think Parliament was a forum where rationality ruled – and where policies are raised and evaluated in terms of their contribution to the greater good. Obviously, it isn’t like that... More>>

ALSO:

Retirement Commissioner Investigation - Bullying 'Not Established':

PM And FinMin's Post-Cab: Mental Health Inquiry And Budget Responsibility

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was joined by Minister of Finance Grant Robertson for the last post-cabinet press conference before Thursday's budget. The Government will also announce its delayed response to the mental health inquiry this week. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 