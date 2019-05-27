Vaping Policy Reform Petition



Vaping Policy Reform Petition

In order to address New Zealand’s ever growing vaping craze amongst youth, I have decided to undertake a research project on the advertisement of vaping and the effects that it can have on teenagers.

I believe that many people often turn to vaping as a preferable, less toxic alternative to smoking but there may in fact be still an awful lot of harm caused by the products in vaping.

People get too focused on the fact that vaping does not contain tobacco and forget that it has many chemicals in it that are also just as detrimental to our health.

For example, e-cigarettes contain high levels of formaldehyde and acrolein which can be fatally poisonous when consumed in excess. Furthermore, according to Chief Medical Officer from Southern District Health Board, Nigel Millar, vaping can cause the diminution of blood flow to oral tissues with consequent potential for serious gum disease.

I want to draw people’s attention to this issue so that vaping is exposed for what it really is and then people can make well-informed decisions about whether they chose to do this as an alternative to smoking. In order to obtain public motion, I have created a petition (https://www.parliament.nz/en/pb/petitions/document/PET_87976/petition-of-isabella-spiers-vaping-advertisement-policy) which has 185 signatures and counting.

Please sign this petition to join the movement so hopefully we can amend the 1989 Tobacco Advertising Act and the 2011 Smoke-free Environments Act to include of e-cigarettes. We need to protect our youth.











© Scoop Media

