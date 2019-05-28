New group launched to bring stronger gun laws

TUESDAY 28 MAY

New Zealanders want a country free from gun violence, and that means tightening controls around gun ownership and completely banning semi-automatic weapons, says newly launched organisation, Gun Control NZ.

Gun Control NZ is a non-partisan, volunteer organisation which came about from concern with modest changes to gun control laws in the wake of the Christchurch shootings.

The organisation will campaign for a mandatory gun register, a ban on semi-automatic weapons, and a shortened registration period for gun owners of 3 years.

Co-founder Nik Green says “Gun ownership imposes risks on all of us, and our current laws still have many loopholes. Gun Control NZ wants effective gun laws that keep the entire community safe.”

“Parliament recently banned most semi-automatic weapons, but until there is full control of these weapons, and a register of all guns, the risk remains of them falling into the wrong hands. Gun Control NZ will give voice to the majority of New Zealanders who want to ensure the next generation inherits a country free from the danger of gun violence,” says co-founder and firearms researcher Hera Cook.

“Hunting and other shooting sports have a long history in New Zealand. We support properly vetted people being able to own registered rifles and shotguns, so long as those guns are not semi-automatic,” says co-founder Philippa Yasbek.

Gun Control NZ is asking people to sign up as a supporter at www.guncontrol.nz

Gun Control NZ is a not-for-profit organisation run by volunteers. They are not aligned with any political party or government body. The founding members have backgrounds in public health and public policy.

