Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Decision to cut sexual health doctors clearly short-sighted

Tuesday, 28 May 2019, 3:24 pm
Press Release: Association of Salaried Medical Specialists

28 May 2019

Syphilis outbreak shows decision to cut sexual health doctors clearly short-sighted

The struggle to contain Auckland’s syphilis outbreak is hardly surprising given the flawed decision by the city’s health bosses several years ago to cut the number of senior sexual health doctors in the region, says Sarah Dalton, Industrial Officer at the Association of Salaried Medical Specialists (ASMS).

“Unfortunately it’s a case of chickens coming home to roost,” she says. “It’s just really sad that people’s lives are being devastated by a lack of health planning which would have helped minimise the impact of this outbreak.”

She was commenting on reports that Auckland District Health Board is warning people of the dangers of syphilis following an outbreak of the disease (https://www.asms.org.nz/news/asms-news/2016/12/05/flawed-proposal-cut-auckland-sexual-health-specialists/).

This follows earlier reports that the number of New Zealanders with syphilis has doubled in recent years (https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/national/355071/syphilis-on-rise-numbers-double-in-2-years) and that babies are dying from syphilis passed onto them during pregnancy (https://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/news/article.cfm?c_id=1&objectid=12086283).



Ms Dalton says ASMS warned of the consequences in December 2016 when an Auckland DHB proposal to reduce the number of sexual health specialists in the region first surfaced (https://www.asms.org.nz/news/asms-news/2016/12/05/flawed-proposal-cut-auckland-sexual-health-specialists/).

“At that time DHB bosses decided to ride roughshod over the advice of their clinical experts about what was needed to respond adequately to the region’s sexual health needs, and now they’re struggling,” says Ms Dalton.

“This is what happens when managers think they know more about health delivery than the people actually on the front line who are diagnosing and treating patients. While the DHB has made some effort since to increase the number of staff responding to the outbreak, none are senior doctors, who are needed to diagnose and treat syphilis.”

ENDS


© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from Association of Salaried Medical Specialists on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Budget 2019: Scoop Full Coverage

Scoop's budget coverage is live, with a compilation of coverage from the pre-budget period.

Scoop will be updating this page with Budget announcements, reaction and analysis once the Budget is released at 2pm. Hit reload to see the latest version. More>>

ALSO:

.

 
 

Police Say No Crime: Search Engine Flaw Allowed Previews Of Budget Docs

Following Tuesday's referral, the Police have advised the Treasury that, on the available information, an unknown person or persons appear to have exploited a feature in the website search tool but that this does not appear to be unlawful... More>>

ALSO:


Repeated Failures: IPCA On Death In Police Custody

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that Police as an organisation, as well as individual officers, failed in their legal duty of care when a man in custody died after a drug overdose in November 2017. More>>

ALSO:

RNZ Live Blog: Education 'Mega Strike'

Members of the two teachers' unions - NZEI and the Post Primary Teachers' Association - are striking after refusing to settle for three pay rises of 3 percent each. Talks with the Education Ministry have been deadlocked for months and the government has insisted it will not increase the total value of its offers... More>>

ALSO:

Two Recommendations Not Accepted: Govt Responds To Mental Health Report

Mental health Foundation: “We’re very pleased to see a renewed investment in mental health services, especially at the community level...” However, the response is not truly transformative… yet. And it will not be until all 38 recommendations are put into action. More>>

ALSO:

Coal: Protesters Block Delegates From Mining Conference

Firefighters and police are trying to stop demonstrators blocking delegates from the New Zealand Minerals Forum in Dunedin. Photo: RNZ / Tess Brunton More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Reforming Parliament’s Toxic Culture

It would be nice to think Parliament was a forum where rationality ruled – and where policies are raised and evaluated in terms of their contribution to the greater good. Obviously, it isn’t like that... More>>

ALSO:

Retirement Commissioner Investigation - Bullying 'Not Established':

PM And FinMin's Post-Cab: Mental Health Inquiry And Budget Responsibility

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was joined by Minister of Finance Grant Robertson for the last post-cabinet press conference before Thursday's budget. The Government will also announce its delayed response to the mental health inquiry this week. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 