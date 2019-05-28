Treasury referred to MBIE for leaky building syndrome
Tuesday, 28 May 2019, 5:06 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union
A week after Bowen House has been declared near
earthquake-prone, the New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union
is referring the home of Treasury at No. 1 The Terrace to
MBIE for leaky building syndrome.
The
Taxpayers’ Union offers no comment in relation to
successive leaks of Budget-sensitive information this
afternoon, as released by National Party Leader Simon
Bridges. The Union does however operate a 24-hour
confidential tipline at www.taxpayers.org.nz/tip_line and via tipline@taxpayers.org.nz.
“Fill your
boots.”
