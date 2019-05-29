Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

New inflight video to educate visitors about biosecurity

Wednesday, 29 May 2019, 10:07 am
Press Release: Ministry For Primary Industries


A new inflight biosecurity video will remind international visitors about the importance of protecting Aotearoa from unwanted pests and diseases.

Biosecurity New Zealand today launched the video that will play to arriving passengers on all airlines with screen capacity.

Head of Biosecurity New Zealand, Roger Smith, says all visitors to the country and Kiwis returning home can help protect New Zealand from harmful pests and diseases.

“The new in-flight video provides a clear message about what everyone’s responsibilities are when arriving here. The simple lesson is, if you're unsure about an item you’ve got – declare it.

“Things like the Queensland fruit fly and brown marmorated stink bug have the potential to cause significant damage to our primary sector, our environment and to our unique way of life.”

There are two versions of the video – one in English and one for Chinese airlines in Mandarin.

The videos feature Auckland-based Quarantine Officers Fin and Kenneth (Chinese version) who can usually be found on-the-ground at Auckland International Airport.

Detector dog Darwin the beagle has a starring role in the video. Darwin and handler Mikkiie work on the front-line sniffing out items that aren't allowed here.

Mr Smith says he is pleased the majority of airlines that fly into the country have agreed to play the video.

“United Airlines was the first airline to start playing it, and others with the capability to show videos on board quickly followed.”

The video is part of a wider Biosecurity New Zealand programme focused on protecting Aotearoa. The video supports the biosecurity movement Ko Tātou This Is Us.



Ko Tātou This Is Us highlights the personal connection we all have to the land, rivers, lakes and sea that nourish and provide for us,” Mr Smith says.

The new in-flight biosecurity video is translated into 12 different languages, including Hindi, Malay, Arabic, Korean and French. It has been translated into Bilsama, a national language in Vanuatu spoken by many seasonal workers.

The videos can be viewed, here:

https://youtu.be/US5qap8aFoU (English)

https://youtu.be/5zyddhVQ250 (Mandarin version)

Ends


© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from Ministry For Primary Industries on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Budget 2019: Scoop Full Coverage

Scoop's budget coverage is live, with a compilation of coverage from the pre-budget period.

Scoop will be updating this page with Budget announcements, reaction and analysis once the Budget is released at 2pm. Hit reload to see the latest version. More>>

ALSO:

.

 
 

Police Say No Crime: Search Engine Flaw Allowed Previews Of Budget Docs

Following Tuesday's referral, the Police have advised the Treasury that, on the available information, an unknown person or persons appear to have exploited a feature in the website search tool but that this does not appear to be unlawful... More>>

ALSO:


Repeated Failures: IPCA On Death In Police Custody

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that Police as an organisation, as well as individual officers, failed in their legal duty of care when a man in custody died after a drug overdose in November 2017. More>>

ALSO:

RNZ Live Blog: Education 'Mega Strike'

Members of the two teachers' unions - NZEI and the Post Primary Teachers' Association - are striking after refusing to settle for three pay rises of 3 percent each. Talks with the Education Ministry have been deadlocked for months and the government has insisted it will not increase the total value of its offers... More>>

ALSO:

Two Recommendations Not Accepted: Govt Responds To Mental Health Report

Mental health Foundation: “We’re very pleased to see a renewed investment in mental health services, especially at the community level...” However, the response is not truly transformative… yet. And it will not be until all 38 recommendations are put into action. More>>

ALSO:

Coal: Protesters Block Delegates From Mining Conference

Firefighters and police are trying to stop demonstrators blocking delegates from the New Zealand Minerals Forum in Dunedin. Photo: RNZ / Tess Brunton More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Reforming Parliament’s Toxic Culture

It would be nice to think Parliament was a forum where rationality ruled – and where policies are raised and evaluated in terms of their contribution to the greater good. Obviously, it isn’t like that... More>>

ALSO:

Retirement Commissioner Investigation - Bullying 'Not Established':

PM And FinMin's Post-Cab: Mental Health Inquiry And Budget Responsibility

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was joined by Minister of Finance Grant Robertson for the last post-cabinet press conference before Thursday's budget. The Government will also announce its delayed response to the mental health inquiry this week. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 