Māori Media Sector Shift Advisory Panel confirmed

Wednesday, 29 May 2019, 10:26 am
Press Release: Te Puni Kokiri

PĀNUI PĀPĀHO | MEDIA STATEMENT

Te 29 o Haratua 2019 | 29 May 2019


Members of the Māori Media Sector Shift Advisory Panel have been confirmed by the Chief Executive of Te Puni Kōkiri, Michelle Hippolite today.

Te Puni Kōkiri has brought the group together in consultation with the Minister for Māori Development, Nanaia Mahuta to provide strategic oversight on high-level options for the future of the Māori media sector.

"The panel is made up of high calibre people each bringing a wealth of experience, knowledge and expertise in te reo Māori revitalisation, media and broadcasting, governance, management, finance, intellectual property rights, digital innovation and future focused thinking," says Michelle Hippolite.

"Māori media is a major contributor to the normalisation of te reo Māori and Māori culture and for telling stories from a Māori perspective. It is a vital platform for creating greater awareness, support and understanding of the Māori language and culture. I look forward to working with the panel on this review."

Minister Mahuta tasked Te Puni Kōkiri with reviewing the Māori media sector to look at how it is operating now and its future role in supporting the revitalisation of te reo Māori.

Te Ao Pāpāho ki Tua – The Māori Media Sector Shift overview paper was released by the Minister earlier this month. The paper provides background on the current state of the Māori media sector.

The Advisory Panel members are: Chair, Graham Pryor and panellists Quinton Hita, Lynell Huria, Cherie Tirikatene Le Cheminant and Julian Wilcox.

