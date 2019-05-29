Conservation Group Welcomes Statements on Tree Planting

Provincial conservation organisation 50shadesofgreen has welcomed Minister Shane Jones announcement that he will be reviewing the sale of land to overseas interests for the blanket planting of trees.

Spokesman Mike Butterick said there was massive concern in provincial areas that overseas companies were coming to New Zealand and, because of the easing of the overseas investment rules for forestry planting, had taken good productive land for blanket forestry.

“A Review of that decision is most welcome,” Mike Butterick said.

“ Simply 50shadesofgreen has no problem with the governments aim of ‘the right tree in the right place at the right time.

“Where we have an issue is with thousands of hectares of good, highly productive farmland being effectively lost to New Zealand forever.

“We will be trying to organise a meeting with Minister Jones to voice our concerns and find a way forward that is good for farming, forestry and the country,” Mike Butterick said.



