"Open the books", say frustrated Aucklanders

Wednesday, 29 May 2019, 12:32 pm
Press Release: Open The Books

Four prominent Aucklanders have called on the government to appoint a commissioner to take over operations of Auckland Transport (AT) and to hold a full public inquiry into its conduct (see attached document).

Auckland Transport, a billion dollar organisation that controls a vast network of transport infrastructure sprawling far beyond Auckland city, has been accused of dishonesty, arrogance and wastage.

The four-person OpenTheBooks.co.nz (OTB) group reflects a wide range of political and social beliefs, but is “united by our outrage at the manner Auckland Transport conducts its affairs.”
The OTB group chairman, road safety campaigner Clive Matthew Wilson, says:
“Auckland Transport operates like an independent state that is indifferent to the wishes of most Aucklanders.

A group statement added:

“The facts suggest that AT handles its portfolio wastefully, arrogantly and incompetently. The facts further suggest that AT is effectively incapable of useful consultation with affected parties. AT appears instead to routinely ignore those who object to its plans, and further ignores the effects of these plans on both local citizens and businesses.”

“For this reason, the OTB group believes AT’s powers should be suspended and an independent commissioner appointed to supervise current AT projects. The remainder of AT’s future projects should be put on hold until after a full public inquiry.”



The OTB group adds:

“A recent inquiry into the NZTA revealed a culture of wide, systemic management failures.We believe an Inquiry will disclose similar, or worse, within Auckland Transport."

Matthew-Wilson dismissed Mayor Goff’s recent critical comments on AT as: ‘election year spin.’
“While our group shares the mayor’s criticism of Auckland Transport, the fact remains that Goff helped set up the current mess.”

Matthew Wilson, adds:

“Mayor Goff was instrumental in removing councillors Mike Lee and Christine Fletcher from the board of Auckland Transport. Lee and Fletcher were replaced by board members who appear to passively accept the current direction of AT. So, Mayor Goff’s election year faux toughness is unlikely to satisfy Auckland voters. Only a full public inquiry will do that.”

Specific issues:

The OTB group wants an independent inquiry into:

1) Allegations of inefficiency, waste and possible corruption in the granting of AT contracts.

2) Allegations that the Britomart-Māngere airport light rail project is primarily a property development scheme. In addition, OTB notes that the proposed tramway does not appear to offer a significant advantage over having several buses travelling the same route, at a fraction of the cost."

3) Allegations that the Australian consultancy MRCagney uses a lobby group and contacts associated with the Green Party to drive policies within both Auckland Transport and central Government. MRCagney then appears to benefit from the policies it promotes.

4) Allegations that AT is unconcerned about the effects of its policies on local residents and businesses.

5) Allegations that AT habitually ignores the consultation process.

6) Allegations that AT consistently hides the gross inefficiency of Auckland’s public transport system.

7) Allegations that AT’s buses are dangerous and often unnecessary.
8) Allegations that AT plans to allow footpaths to become roads for bicycles and e-bicycles as well as e-scooters. This strategy has been described as: “a war on pedestrians”.


http://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/1905/AT_final.pdf

ends

