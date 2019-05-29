Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Budget should demonstrate commitment to Māori

Wednesday, 29 May 2019, 2:30 pm
Press Release: Hapai Te Hauora

Wellbeing Budget should demonstrate the Coalition Government’s commitment to Māori

The team at Hāpai Te Hauora, New Zealand’s largest Māori public health NGO, hold high hopes for a transformational budget from the coalition government this Thursday.

The ‘wellbeing’ budget has been promoted as the first Budget to account for long term measures of wellbeing, as well as the traditional indicators of economic growth such as GDP.

"Wellbeing is at the essence of our mahi at Hāpai," says Selah Hart, CEO of Hāpai Te Hauora. "Hauora is a Māori concept that literally translates to ‘complete or total wellbeing’ so we are naturally excited about the opportunity to see this concept of holistic wellbeing reflected in a Budget."

While only one of the government’s five priorities for 2019 mention Māori specifically, Hart says that each will impact Māori more than any other population group.

These priorities are:

- Creating opportunities for productive businesses, regions, iwi and others to transition to a sustainable and low-emissions economy;

- Supporting a thriving nation in the digital age through innovation, social and economic opportunities;

- Reducing child poverty and improving child wellbeing, including addressing family violence;

- Supporting mental wellbeing for all New Zealanders, with a special focus on under 24-year-olds; and

- Lifting Māori and Pacific incomes, skills and opportunities.

"For example, when you talk about transitioning to a low-emissions economy - Māori are more likely to be working in low-skilled jobs, often in industries considered not sustainable from a climate science perspective, living in areas poorly served by reliable and affordable public transport. If efforts are going to be effective in transitioning the population to a low-emissions economy, there needs to be specific attention given to making sure Māori are not left behind."



"The interesting thing about the Budget and the kōrero from the Minister of Finance and Prime Minister in advance of its delivery this week, is that the government has explicitly identified the issues around equity which prevent Māori from thriving in the same way that other population groups do."

Hart says "This is a powerful message to our people that our voices have been heard and our needs will be recognised by the equitable distribution of public funding into areas which will make a tangible difference for Māori. We hope they won’t be disappointed."

ENDS


© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from Hapai Te Hauora on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Budget 2019: Scoop Full Coverage

Scoop's budget coverage is live, with a compilation of coverage from the pre-budget period.

Scoop will be updating this page with Budget announcements, reaction and analysis once the Budget is released at 2pm. Hit reload to see the latest version. More>>

ALSO:

.

 
 

Police Say No Crime: Search Engine Flaw Allowed Previews Of Budget Docs

Following Tuesday's referral, the Police have advised the Treasury that, on the available information, an unknown person or persons appear to have exploited a feature in the website search tool but that this does not appear to be unlawful... More>>

ALSO:


Repeated Failures: IPCA On Death In Police Custody

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that Police as an organisation, as well as individual officers, failed in their legal duty of care when a man in custody died after a drug overdose in November 2017. More>>

ALSO:

RNZ Live Blog: Education 'Mega Strike'

Members of the two teachers' unions - NZEI and the Post Primary Teachers' Association - are striking after refusing to settle for three pay rises of 3 percent each. Talks with the Education Ministry have been deadlocked for months and the government has insisted it will not increase the total value of its offers... More>>

ALSO:

Two Recommendations Not Accepted: Govt Responds To Mental Health Report

Mental health Foundation: “We’re very pleased to see a renewed investment in mental health services, especially at the community level...” However, the response is not truly transformative… yet. And it will not be until all 38 recommendations are put into action. More>>

ALSO:

Coal: Protesters Block Delegates From Mining Conference

Firefighters and police are trying to stop demonstrators blocking delegates from the New Zealand Minerals Forum in Dunedin. Photo: RNZ / Tess Brunton More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Reforming Parliament’s Toxic Culture

It would be nice to think Parliament was a forum where rationality ruled – and where policies are raised and evaluated in terms of their contribution to the greater good. Obviously, it isn’t like that... More>>

ALSO:

Retirement Commissioner Investigation - Bullying 'Not Established':

PM And FinMin's Post-Cab: Mental Health Inquiry And Budget Responsibility

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was joined by Minister of Finance Grant Robertson for the last post-cabinet press conference before Thursday's budget. The Government will also announce its delayed response to the mental health inquiry this week. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 