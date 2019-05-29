Commission Inquiry into Attack Christchurch - Report #1

The Royal Commission of Inquiry into the Attack on Christchurch Mosques is today releasing the first monthly update since it was established on 8 April 2019.

The Royal Commission has completed initial meetings with State sector leaders, individuals and experts from a range of fields and Muslim community representatives including the Christchurch Muslim Liaison Group, made up of representatives of local Muslim community organisations, which formed in response to the 15 March attack.

The Royal Commission has, through local Imams and the Christchurch Muslim Liaison Group, offered to meet with affected families on their terms.

As you would expect, initial meetings with Muslim communities and religious leaders have first been held in Christchurch. Conversations with Muslim communities will continue, through further meetings and a programme of engagement which is currently being developed.

Work to form a Muslim Community Reference Group is progressing well. The Muslim Community Reference Group will help to ensure the Royal Commission process builds in appropriate and accessible opportunities for Muslim communities to take part in the inquiry. The Royal Commission’s Head of Community Engagement will continue to connect with Muslim communities through a programme of engagement, which is being developed.

In Christchurch, other initial meetings have been held with:







• Te Maire Tau, Upoko, Ngāi Tūāhuriri

• Arihia Bennett, Chief Executive, Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu

• Hon Lianne Dalziel, Mayor of Christchurch City

Initial meetings have also been held with the following State sector leaders:

• Rebecca Kitteridge, New Zealand Security Intelligence Service

• Andrew Hampton, Government Communications Security Bureau

• Mike Bush, New Zealand Police

• Bill Perry (Acting), New Zealand Customs Service

• Andrew Kibblewhite, Ministry of Justice

• Carolyn Tremain, Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment

• Brook Barrington, Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet

• John Edwards, Privacy Commissioner

• Peter Boshier, Chief Ombudsman

• Cheryl Gwyn, Inspector-General of Intelligence and Security

Minutes issued on the website, outline the procedures for gathering information and evidence and confidentiality requirements.

Further updates will be made regarding the submissions process.

The Royal Commission must report to the Governor-General by 10 December 2019.





