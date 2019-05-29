Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Serious action on alcohol side-lined

Wednesday, 29 May 2019, 7:15 pm
Press Release: Alcohol Healthwatch

Serious action on alcohol side-lined in Government’s response to Mental Health and Addiction

Alcohol Healthwatch media release, 29 May 2019

Alcohol Healthwatch is alarmed that ‘further consideration’ is needed to reduce the impact of alcohol use on mental health and addiction. Of the 40 recommendations in the Mental Health and Addiction Inquiry report, the Government has ‘agreed’ or ‘agreed in principle’ to the majority – leaving the recommendations that relate to taking strong action on alcohol needing ‘further consideration’.

Executive Director Dr Nicki Jackson says, “We are perplexed with regards to the Government’s response to the Inquiry’s recommendations relating to alcohol. It is not aligned with the serious concerns communities expressed during the nation-wide consultation. The Inquiry’s recommendation was simple and well-considered – we absolutely need to take a stricter regulatory approach to the sale and supply of alcohol.

“Further consideration from Government on how best to reduce the harm from alcohol is superfluous – we needn't unnecessarily replicate the comprehensive work done 5-10 years ago by the Law Commission, Ministry of Justice, and the Ministerial Forum on Alcohol Advertising and Sponsorship. Three high quality Government-commissioned reports recommended that we increase alcohol prices, reduce availability and restrict alcohol marketing and sponsorship. How many more New Zealanders must lose their lives or suffer harms from alcohol whilst we wait for further consideration?



“Alcohol is already the second strongest risk factor for suicide and plays a major role in family violence and homicide. We can turn down the tap of addiction in our country by addressing alcohol use in adolescence. This means having strong policies in place to protect New Zealanders.”

UMR polling this year showed that 80 percent of New Zealanders believe New Zealand needs to take action to reduce alcohol-related harm.

“We cannot continue to ignore them or the huge $7 billion costs associated with alcohol harm,” says Dr Jackson.

“We need to get started now to protect the well-being of our communities and put their interests ahead of those with vested interests. In Western Australia, the Government has taken action by replacing alcohol sports sponsorship in Australian football with positive mental health and well-being initiatives. In New Zealand, alcohol sponsorship of sport could be bought out by adding a few cents to the price of alcohol products.

“The sky didn't fall in when tobacco sponsorship disappeared. Let’s get started now with replacing alcohol sponsorship to improve the well-being of this generation and the next. We can do this now, if we are indeed serious about mental health.”

ENDS


© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from Alcohol Healthwatch on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Budget 2019: Scoop Full Coverage

Scoop's budget coverage is live, with a compilation of coverage from the pre-budget period.

Scoop will be updating this page with Budget announcements, reaction and analysis once the Budget is released at 2pm. Hit reload to see the latest version. More>>

ALSO:

.

 
 

Police Say No Crime: Search Engine Flaw Allowed Previews Of Budget Docs

Following Tuesday's referral, the Police have advised the Treasury that, on the available information, an unknown person or persons appear to have exploited a feature in the website search tool but that this does not appear to be unlawful... More>>

ALSO:


Repeated Failures: IPCA On Death In Police Custody

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that Police as an organisation, as well as individual officers, failed in their legal duty of care when a man in custody died after a drug overdose in November 2017. More>>

ALSO:

RNZ Live Blog: Education 'Mega Strike'

Members of the two teachers' unions - NZEI and the Post Primary Teachers' Association - are striking after refusing to settle for three pay rises of 3 percent each. Talks with the Education Ministry have been deadlocked for months and the government has insisted it will not increase the total value of its offers... More>>

ALSO:

Two Recommendations Not Accepted: Govt Responds To Mental Health Report

Mental health Foundation: “We’re very pleased to see a renewed investment in mental health services, especially at the community level...” However, the response is not truly transformative… yet. And it will not be until all 38 recommendations are put into action. More>>

ALSO:

Coal: Protesters Block Delegates From Mining Conference

Firefighters and police are trying to stop demonstrators blocking delegates from the New Zealand Minerals Forum in Dunedin. Photo: RNZ / Tess Brunton More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Reforming Parliament’s Toxic Culture

It would be nice to think Parliament was a forum where rationality ruled – and where policies are raised and evaluated in terms of their contribution to the greater good. Obviously, it isn’t like that... More>>

ALSO:

Retirement Commissioner Investigation - Bullying 'Not Established':

PM And FinMin's Post-Cab: Mental Health Inquiry And Budget Responsibility

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was joined by Minister of Finance Grant Robertson for the last post-cabinet press conference before Thursday's budget. The Government will also announce its delayed response to the mental health inquiry this week. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 