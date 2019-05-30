Treasury Secretary has no option but to resign

30 MAY 2019



The New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union is calling on Treasury Secretary Gabriel Makhlouf to resign for his false statements to the New Zealand public yesterday.

“Gabriel Makhlouf’s accusation of ‘hacking’ and his engagement of the Police during a case of simple Treasury incompetence is truly destructive. The incompetence alone warrants a resignation, but what looks like a cover-up is the greater sin.”

“Mr Makhlouf has been the most political Secretary of the Treasury in living memory. Under his leadership, the Treasury’s reputation as a world-leading, objective economic advisory agency has been destroyed.”

“To so nakedly go into bat so the Government could save political face is disgraceful. If accountability and professionalism still count for anything, he should have resigned yesterday.”

