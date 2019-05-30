Lifeline Aotearoa says Wellbeing Budget could signal turn

AUCKLAND, May 30, 2019 – Lifeline Aotearoa welcomes the Government’s Wellbeing Budget allocations in support of the recent Mental Health & Addictions inquiry report.

Lifeline Aotearoa Clinical Manager Renee Mathews said that it feels like the tide is turning for how mental health and addiction is prioritised in Aotearoa New Zealand.

“The inquiry report highlights some fundamental areas of change, especially the need to invest more in the social determinants of mental health,” said Renee.

“People who call us at Lifeline are often grappling with a whole range of stressors in their lives that can build up and, understandably, overwhelm their ability to cope. Taking away some of these stressors will make a big difference and go some way to decrease the need for acute mental health services.

“It is encouraging to see more access and help will be made available, especially for young people. The earlier our young people learn how to recognise that they are struggling and know that there is help available, the better.

“It is a courageous and significant move from the Government to launch the Wellbeing Budget. We are looking forward to working with the Government and social service agencies to provide the support and expertise required to make the necessary changes, improvements and cultural shifts to improve mental wellbeing and reduce suicide in New Zealand.”

Renee says that Lifeline welcomes the $40 million budget for suicide prevention.











© Scoop Media

