Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Wellbeing Budget under delivers on Environmental Wellbeing

Friday, 31 May 2019, 8:49 am
Press Release: Our Seas Our Future

Our Seas Our Future welcomes New Zealand’s first Wellbeing Budget 2019 for addressing the well-being of people, and our environment.

OSOF is encouraged by the $229 million for the Sustainable Land Use Package to protect and restore at-risk waterways and wetlands and provide support for farmers and growers to use their land more sustainably.

“Nutrient pollution is a major problem in New Zealand’s agriculture focused economy that needs to be addressed, and this funding is a step in the right direction to improve the health of our waterways and wetlands, and our coastal environments.”

The Wellbeing Budget provides $107 million to ensure the economic transition required for emission reductions to deliver on new greenhouse gas reduction targets to meet the Paris Agreement goal of keeping temperature rise to no more than 1.5 degrees. In addition, a further $8.5 million in 2019/20 in the Global Research Alliance (GRA) on Agricultural Greenhouse Gases, $25 million over four years into the Agricultural Climate Change Research Platform, $27 million to set up the National New Energy Development Centre in Taranaki, alongside a further $20 million over four years to establish a new science research fund for cutting edge energy technology, is allocated.

“This commitment to addressing climate change is a positive step to help New Zealand meet our global obligations and to meet the Government’s goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. Climate change is already having significant and costly effects on our communities and our health, and we need urgent climate action now. ”



The Wellbeing Budget provides only $4 million over four years to help the Ministry for the Environment work on improving recycling and resource recovery and shifting New Zealand to a more efficient zero waste economy.

“Unfortunately this budget has failed to provide adequate support for improving recycling and resource recovery, and this will impact on how New Zealand will be able to handle our growing problem of waste. The allocated funding does not go nearly far enough to address a shift to a more efficient zero waste economy.”

“The under-funding of MfE to improve waste management shows a lack of urgency placed on dealing with our growing addiction to filling up landfills at an alarming rate.”

References

1. Plastic waste inputs from land into the ocean.

2. Plastic Free New Zealand.

3. Climate Action Now.

End


© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from Our Seas Our Future on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Budget 2019: Scoop Full Coverage

Scoop's budget coverage is live, with a compilation of coverage from the pre-budget period.

Scoop will be updating this page with Budget announcements, reaction and analysis once the Budget is released at 2pm. Hit reload to see the latest version. More>>

  • Gordon Campbell from the Budget Lockup - On the ‘morning after’ feeling from the Wellbeing Budget

    • ALSO:

    .

     
     

    Police Say No Crime: Search Engine Flaw Allowed Previews Of Budget Docs

    Following Tuesday's referral, the Police have advised the Treasury that, on the available information, an unknown person or persons appear to have exploited a feature in the website search tool but that this does not appear to be unlawful... More>>

    ALSO:


    Repeated Failures: IPCA On Death In Police Custody

    The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that Police as an organisation, as well as individual officers, failed in their legal duty of care when a man in custody died after a drug overdose in November 2017. More>>

    ALSO:

    RNZ Live Blog: Education 'Mega Strike'

    Members of the two teachers' unions - NZEI and the Post Primary Teachers' Association - are striking after refusing to settle for three pay rises of 3 percent each. Talks with the Education Ministry have been deadlocked for months and the government has insisted it will not increase the total value of its offers... More>>

    ALSO:

    Two Recommendations Not Accepted: Govt Responds To Mental Health Report

    Mental health Foundation: “We’re very pleased to see a renewed investment in mental health services, especially at the community level...” However, the response is not truly transformative… yet. And it will not be until all 38 recommendations are put into action. More>>

    ALSO:

    Coal: Protesters Block Delegates From Mining Conference

    Firefighters and police are trying to stop demonstrators blocking delegates from the New Zealand Minerals Forum in Dunedin. Photo: RNZ / Tess Brunton More>>

    ALSO:

    Gordon Campbell: On Reforming Parliament’s Toxic Culture

    It would be nice to think Parliament was a forum where rationality ruled – and where policies are raised and evaluated in terms of their contribution to the greater good. Obviously, it isn’t like that... More>>

    ALSO:

    Retirement Commissioner Investigation - Bullying 'Not Established':

    PM And FinMin's Post-Cab: Mental Health Inquiry And Budget Responsibility

    Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was joined by Minister of Finance Grant Robertson for the last post-cabinet press conference before Thursday's budget. The Government will also announce its delayed response to the mental health inquiry this week. More>>

    work Join ScoopPro
     
    Submit News / Press Releases
     
    Follow Scoop on Twitter
     
     
     

    LATEST HEADLINES

    • PARLIAMENT
    • POLITICS
    • REGIONAL
    More RSS
     
     

    InfoPages News Channels


     
    • Wellington Scoop
    • NewsWire.co.nz
     
     
     