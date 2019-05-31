Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Charitable sector at risk if standards removed

Friday, 31 May 2019, 9:28 am
Press Release: Grant Thornton

The charitable sector is at risk if basic registration requirements for non-profit organisations are removed. Concerns have arisen after the Department of Internal Affairs opened submissions to modernise the Charities Act 2005; in its discussion document, the DIA questioned whether current registration requirements are actually working.

The requirements include maintaining charitable purpose, annual reporting, financial reporting requirements, an audit and a review.

Brent Kennerley, Partner and National Head of Not for Profit Services at Grant Thornton New Zealand says, “They serve as the safety measures to ensure transparency within the sector and when executed correctly, they function well and serve an important purpose.

“Kiwis are among the most generous people in the world[1] when it comes to donating their time and money which is why there must be a basic standard to maintain public trust; if reporting isn’t timely and transparent, then the level of engagement the public has in the sector could be severely diminished along with their investment in charitable organisations.

“There are 27,000 registered charities in New Zealand who spend $17 billion and manage $58 billion in assets, so a basic level of standards is essential.

“The reality is every charity should be able to report how much money it has; the current system has four tiers and the most basic is a ‘Simple Format Cash Reporting’. This is the easiest level of financial reporting and it would be reckless to lower the standard any further.”



The Department of Internal Affairs discussion document states many small charities struggle to meet reporting requirements.

Kennerley says, “Charities Services provides an online platform for non-profits to complete basic reporting, so while it’s tempting to do away with a minimum standard for smaller organisations, a better approach could be to make the current process less daunting for smaller organisations by simplifying this system”.

The deadline for public consultation and written submissions about modernising the Charities Act 2005 closes on Friday, 31 May 2019.


© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from Grant Thornton on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Budget 2019: Scoop Full Coverage

Scoop's budget coverage is live, with a compilation of coverage from the pre-budget period.

Scoop will be updating this page with Budget announcements, reaction and analysis once the Budget is released at 2pm. Hit reload to see the latest version. More>>

  • Gordon Campbell from the Budget Lockup - On the ‘morning after’ feeling from the Wellbeing Budget

    • ALSO:

    .

     
     

    Police Say No Crime: Search Engine Flaw Allowed Previews Of Budget Docs

    Following Tuesday's referral, the Police have advised the Treasury that, on the available information, an unknown person or persons appear to have exploited a feature in the website search tool but that this does not appear to be unlawful... More>>

    ALSO:


    Repeated Failures: IPCA On Death In Police Custody

    The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that Police as an organisation, as well as individual officers, failed in their legal duty of care when a man in custody died after a drug overdose in November 2017. More>>

    ALSO:

    RNZ Live Blog: Education 'Mega Strike'

    Members of the two teachers' unions - NZEI and the Post Primary Teachers' Association - are striking after refusing to settle for three pay rises of 3 percent each. Talks with the Education Ministry have been deadlocked for months and the government has insisted it will not increase the total value of its offers... More>>

    ALSO:

    Two Recommendations Not Accepted: Govt Responds To Mental Health Report

    Mental health Foundation: “We’re very pleased to see a renewed investment in mental health services, especially at the community level...” However, the response is not truly transformative… yet. And it will not be until all 38 recommendations are put into action. More>>

    ALSO:

    Coal: Protesters Block Delegates From Mining Conference

    Firefighters and police are trying to stop demonstrators blocking delegates from the New Zealand Minerals Forum in Dunedin. Photo: RNZ / Tess Brunton More>>

    ALSO:

    Gordon Campbell: On Reforming Parliament’s Toxic Culture

    It would be nice to think Parliament was a forum where rationality ruled – and where policies are raised and evaluated in terms of their contribution to the greater good. Obviously, it isn’t like that... More>>

    ALSO:

    Retirement Commissioner Investigation - Bullying 'Not Established':

    PM And FinMin's Post-Cab: Mental Health Inquiry And Budget Responsibility

    Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was joined by Minister of Finance Grant Robertson for the last post-cabinet press conference before Thursday's budget. The Government will also announce its delayed response to the mental health inquiry this week. More>>

    work Join ScoopPro
     
    Submit News / Press Releases
     
    Follow Scoop on Twitter
     
     
     

    LATEST HEADLINES

    • PARLIAMENT
    • POLITICS
    • REGIONAL
    More RSS
     
     

    InfoPages News Channels


     
    • Wellington Scoop
    • NewsWire.co.nz
     
     
     