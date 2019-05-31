Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

World Smokefree Day Petition

Friday, 31 May 2019, 10:01 am
Press Release: NZ Smokefree Tomorrow

Today marks the day where the world talks about becoming smokefree.

New Zealand has set it's goal for becoming smokefree by 2025 (5% smoking prevalence). New Zealand is currently sitting at around 13% smoking prevalence according to the health promotion agency.

NZ Smokefree Tomorrow (NZSFT) has identified that vaping has been a great tool to help achieve this goal, although there is still much to be done to get there. A pragmatic approach needs to be liberally applied in order to achieve it.

NZSFT's managing director Miles Illemann says, "at the current trajectory, even with vaping being used, we need to urge the government to include other tobacco harm reduction products like Swedish Snus, [an oral tobacco pouch placed under the top lip for nicotine absorption]".

Mr Illemann has created a petition on behalf of NZSFT to include Snus in the SFEA via the amendment bill Jenny Salesa is drafting at the moment. "It is bizarre why snus has been left out. The government needs to look at the evidence and effectiveness of snus to realise that it can significantly contribute to smokefree 2025, if not bring the goal over the line!"

To get in behind the petition, that could benefit many suffering Kiwi's from smoking-related illnesses, please sign the petition and drive smoking out of this country through giving our people choice.

Petition request

That the House of Representatives amend the Smoke-free Environments Act to include snus (a smoking cessation tool with a risk profile of 98% less harmful than cigarettes).



Petition reason

The reason for this petition is to successfully reach our national goal of smoke-free 2025. In order to do this, we need to provide smokers with as many harm reduction products as possible. Snus has epidemiological evidence supporting its health claims. Three out of four smokers who try snus, quit smoking for good.

https://www.parliament.nz/en/petitions/sign/PET_88070


ends

© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from NZ Smokefree Tomorrow on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Budget 2019: Scoop Full Coverage

Scoop's budget coverage is live, with a compilation of coverage from the pre-budget period.

Scoop will be updating this page with Budget announcements, reaction and analysis once the Budget is released at 2pm. Hit reload to see the latest version. More>>

  • Gordon Campbell from the Budget Lockup - On the ‘morning after’ feeling from the Wellbeing Budget

    • ALSO:

    .

     
     

    Police Say No Crime: Search Engine Flaw Allowed Previews Of Budget Docs

    Following Tuesday's referral, the Police have advised the Treasury that, on the available information, an unknown person or persons appear to have exploited a feature in the website search tool but that this does not appear to be unlawful... More>>

    ALSO:


    Repeated Failures: IPCA On Death In Police Custody

    The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that Police as an organisation, as well as individual officers, failed in their legal duty of care when a man in custody died after a drug overdose in November 2017. More>>

    ALSO:

    RNZ Live Blog: Education 'Mega Strike'

    Members of the two teachers' unions - NZEI and the Post Primary Teachers' Association - are striking after refusing to settle for three pay rises of 3 percent each. Talks with the Education Ministry have been deadlocked for months and the government has insisted it will not increase the total value of its offers... More>>

    ALSO:

    Two Recommendations Not Accepted: Govt Responds To Mental Health Report

    Mental health Foundation: “We’re very pleased to see a renewed investment in mental health services, especially at the community level...” However, the response is not truly transformative… yet. And it will not be until all 38 recommendations are put into action. More>>

    ALSO:

    Coal: Protesters Block Delegates From Mining Conference

    Firefighters and police are trying to stop demonstrators blocking delegates from the New Zealand Minerals Forum in Dunedin. Photo: RNZ / Tess Brunton More>>

    ALSO:

    Gordon Campbell: On Reforming Parliament’s Toxic Culture

    It would be nice to think Parliament was a forum where rationality ruled – and where policies are raised and evaluated in terms of their contribution to the greater good. Obviously, it isn’t like that... More>>

    ALSO:

    Retirement Commissioner Investigation - Bullying 'Not Established':

    PM And FinMin's Post-Cab: Mental Health Inquiry And Budget Responsibility

    Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was joined by Minister of Finance Grant Robertson for the last post-cabinet press conference before Thursday's budget. The Government will also announce its delayed response to the mental health inquiry this week. More>>

    work Join ScoopPro
     
    Submit News / Press Releases
     
    Follow Scoop on Twitter
     
     
     

    LATEST HEADLINES

    • PARLIAMENT
    • POLITICS
    • REGIONAL
    More RSS
     
     

    InfoPages News Channels


     
    • Wellington Scoop
    • NewsWire.co.nz
     
     
     