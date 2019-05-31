World Smokefree Day Petition

Today marks the day where the world talks about becoming smokefree.

New Zealand has set it's goal for becoming smokefree by 2025 (5% smoking prevalence). New Zealand is currently sitting at around 13% smoking prevalence according to the health promotion agency.

NZ Smokefree Tomorrow (NZSFT) has identified that vaping has been a great tool to help achieve this goal, although there is still much to be done to get there. A pragmatic approach needs to be liberally applied in order to achieve it.

NZSFT's managing director Miles Illemann says, "at the current trajectory, even with vaping being used, we need to urge the government to include other tobacco harm reduction products like Swedish Snus, [an oral tobacco pouch placed under the top lip for nicotine absorption]".

Mr Illemann has created a petition on behalf of NZSFT to include Snus in the SFEA via the amendment bill Jenny Salesa is drafting at the moment. "It is bizarre why snus has been left out. The government needs to look at the evidence and effectiveness of snus to realise that it can significantly contribute to smokefree 2025, if not bring the goal over the line!"

To get in behind the petition, that could benefit many suffering Kiwi's from smoking-related illnesses, please sign the petition and drive smoking out of this country through giving our people choice.

Petition request



That the House of Representatives amend the Smoke-free Environments Act to include snus (a smoking cessation tool with a risk profile of 98% less harmful than cigarettes).







Petition reason



The reason for this petition is to successfully reach our national goal of smoke-free 2025. In order to do this, we need to provide smokers with as many harm reduction products as possible. Snus has epidemiological evidence supporting its health claims. Three out of four smokers who try snus, quit smoking for good.

https://www.parliament.nz/en/petitions/sign/PET_88070



ends

© Scoop Media

